Media Monitoring Tools Market Expected to Grow as Companies Prioritize Online Presence - 2031

Media Monitoring Tools Market Size

The global media monitoring tools market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of cloud-based solutions among enterprises.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the media monitoring tools market size was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 3.96 billion in 2022 to USD 11.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. The global media monitoring tools market is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of cloud-based solutions among enterprises. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Media Monitoring Tools Market Forecast, 2022-2029.

Media monitoring is a tool to measure communication and marketing strategies, track target audiences, and glean the sentiment around a brand. It allows users to track mentions of brands, products, and services across all media outlets, including traditional print and broadcast, online and social. This includes both text and imagery, the latter can have as much impact as the former. A comprehensive media monitoring tool can trawl for any content relevant to a user, its company, industry, and competition.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A23253

Furthermore, surge in usage of cloud-based solutions and the need for effective competitor analysis (industry trend monitoring) boosts the growth of the global media monitoring tools market size. In addition, the need for efficient crisis management tools in media monitoring tools market share positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high initial deployment, service costs, and data privacy concerns hamper the media monitoring tools market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the field of AI and machine learning (providing more capable monitoring tools) are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the media monitoring tools market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the Media Monitoring Tools Market Analysis are Agility PR Solutions LLC, BoomSonar Suite, Burrelles, Buzzcapture, Cision US Inc., Coosto, Critical Mention, Inc., Glean.info, Hootsuite Inc., Lucidya, M-Brain, Meltwater, SemanticForce, Snap Inc., The Social Media Research Foundation, Sprinklr, Inc., Talkwalker Inc., TVEyes Inc., Ubermetrics Technologies GmbH, and YouScan. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the media monitoring tools industry.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global database management system market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global database management system market share.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A23253

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the media monitoring tools market growth during the pandemic period. Increasing utilization of digital solutions and rising interest in social media platforms led to market growth. Also, the global market grew by 5.7% in 2020 compared to 8.3% in 2019. The remote work culture adopted by the companies during the pandemic bolstered market growth, due to which the market witnessed revenue growth of 2.89 billion in 2020.

Depending on the deployment model, the on-premise segment holds the largest share of the media monitoring tools market. This is attributed to the custom monitoring needs of various businesses operating in a variety of business sectors. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to its easier deployability and higher scalability, which is expected to boost its demand in the coming years.

By application, the market is distributed into customer experience & PR management, real-time analytics, content management, digital marketing & sales management, and others. Digital marketing and sales management are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the rising demand to analyze social media data and consumers behavior.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/media-monitoring-tools-market/purchase-options

Based on the type, the market is segregated into print media monitoring, social media monitoring, broadcast media monitoring, online media monitoring, and others (social monitoring). The social media monitoring segment is expected to gain traction due to the increasing use of the internet in online video streaming platforms.

By component, the market is bifurcated into software/platform and services. Increasing demand for software solutions such as Google Alert, Hootsuite, and others is expected to fuel the market growth.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The report provides ample information and statistical data regarding the recent trends and developments in the market. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growth factor amid the pandemic is highlighted further in this report. Drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are discussed, along with the regional market growth information. A list of prominent players in the market and recent launches introduced by the companies are given further in this report.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A23253

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Environmental Monitoring Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

