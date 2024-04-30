FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

AUGUSTA — On Tuesday, April 23, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ Enforcement Division and Eastern Maine Community College will host a free catalytic converter etching event for area vehicle owners.

Vehicle owners can register for a specific time slot by emailing investigations.bmv@maine.gov. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to noon at EMCC, 354 Hogan Road, Bangor.

EMCC students from the Criminal Justice and Automotive Technology Programs will assist with the marking of the catalytic converters.

Following increased reports of catalytic converter thefts around the state, a 2022 law created engraving and marking requirements for catalytic converters at risk of being stolen from vehicles and sold to recyclers.

