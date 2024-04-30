How nonprofits can nurture genuine appreciation for team members

This post was originally published on Forbes Nonprofit Council.

In the world of nonprofits, where passion for the cause often supersedes financial incentives, fostering a culture of appreciation is paramount. Yet, all too often, the invaluable contributions of nonprofit staff members go unrecognized and uncelebrated. In this era of heightened competition for talent, remote work environments and increased burnout rates, nonprofit leaders must prioritize staff appreciation and recognition as a strategic imperative.

Within this, it is also essential to strike a balance between cultivating genuine appreciation and inadvertently fostering a culture of mere niceness—where gratitude becomes routine and detached from meaningful achievement.

A past colleague once drew inspiration toward this goal from the unlikeliest of sources: the iconic “Snap Cup” from the film Legally Blonde 2. For those as unfamiliar as I was at the time, the protagonist, Elle Woods, attempts to foster connectivity and appreciation among her colleagues by asking each of them to write down an anonymous compliment about another co-worker before placing it into the Snap Cup. Then, Elle read each note aloud and prompted finger snaps for each compliment.

While a whimsical example, the underlying principle of acknowledging and celebrating one another’s contributions is a powerful tool for fostering a positive work environment. At my former office, a replica of the Snap Cup was made and passed around from staff member to staff member to recognize everyone’s achievements.

Drawing inspiration from this activity, here are a few ideas on how nonprofit leaders can ensure sincere and impactful appreciation for their staff.

Authenticity over formality

While structured recognition programs have their merits, they can sometimes devolve into perfunctory exercises in which gratitude feels obligatory rather than heartfelt. Avoid the trap of empty niceties by fostering a culture where gratitude is honest, spontaneous and personalized. Nonprofit leaders must emphasize authenticity over ceremony in their appreciation efforts; spontaneous recognition that stems from genuine gratitude for exceptional contributions or acts of kindness should be encouraged.

Implementing rituals like the passing of a Snap Cup, where team members self-determine the schedule to publicly acknowledge each other’s exceptional achievements when they observe them, can create a ripple effect of positivity and camaraderie within an organization.

Embrace constructive appreciation

In a culture of kindness, it’s crucial to recognize not only successes but also efforts and improvements, even in the face of setbacks. Rather than simply thanking people for doing their job, acknowledge the qualities and actions that exemplify dedication, innovation and resilience. Encourage peer-to-peer recognition where team members appreciate one another’s growth, problem-solving skills and willingness to go above and beyond expectations. By embracing constructive appreciation, nonprofit leaders can foster a culture where feedback is valued as much as praise, driving continuous improvement and accountability.

Cultivate a growth mindset

Instilling a growth mindset that values learning, development and progress over perfection is essential. Encourage staff members to embrace challenges, learn from failures and continuously strive for personal and professional growth. Celebrate the outcomes and the journey—the lessons learned and skills acquired along the way. By reframing appreciation as recognition of growth and effort rather than mere outputs, nonprofit leaders can cultivate a culture of kindness rooted in accountability and a shared commitment to continuous improvement.

Through these and other similar practices, nonprofit leaders can create a workplace where authentic appreciation is a deeply ingrained value that drives meaningful impact, fosters genuine connections and reinforces accountability.