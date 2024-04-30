Equator Launches EZ4800 Space-Saving Combo Washer-Dryer

EZ4800 Combo Washer-Dryer with Pedestal 4455

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, introduces the EZ4800 Combo Washer-Dryer with Pedestal 4455. This compact laundry solution is a vented washer dryer option that minimizes your laundry room footprint with minimal 33.5” x 23.6” x 21.8.” dimensions. While this compact laundry solution is reduced in size it is not reduced in capacity, able to wash and dry up to 15 pounds of laundry. Dual fans provide faster drying efficiency, and a color-coded display provides at-a-glance visibility to all settings and functions.

Up to 15 convenient specialized program features let homeowners focus on specific laundry needs at the push of a button for innovative laundry technology. The allergen cycle reduces pollen and dust from laundry. The sanitize cycle provides a deeper clean for extra-dirty clothes. The pet cycle helps reduce pet dander. The innovative laundry technology also includes a delayed start which sets laundering times that fit personal schedules.

Smart features make laundry time easier including automatic water and dry level adjustments. The QR code helps with troubleshooting diagnostics using a smartphone. A child lock ensures safety, and an over-suds control manages soap suds for maximized cleaning results.

This energy-saving washer dryer is compliant with California’s Prop 65 standards and offers advanced accessibility for ADA compliance. Adjustable leveling legs make installation simple and accommodates most homeowner space-saving needs.

Retailing at $1,399.00, the Equator Combo Washer-Dryer EZ4800 can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

Enhance your laundry efficiency and performance with the innovative Equator Combo Washer-Dryer EZ4800.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

