A Leap Ahead: How Community College Has Given Me A Head Start on the World

By: Makenzie A. Kelley, Dual Enrollment Student at Ivy Tech Community College and 2023-2024 FCCLA National Officer

Less intelligent.

Less capable.

Less likely to succeed.

These are just some of the harmful stereotypes commonly associated with students who choose to enroll in a community college. Despite those enrolled comprising over 8.9 million undergraduate students and 1.6 million public high school students, the stigma surrounding community college stubbornly remains. However, my story and the stories of countless others stand as a testament to how life-changing community college truly is. Regardless of background, socioeconomic status, or the myriad of other obstacles facing students today, community college provides a sense of worth, of belonging, and, most importantly, of opportunity. Though my journey is only one of millions, I can confidently state that my status as a dual enrollment student has shaped me into the leader I am today and has provided opportunities I never thought possible.

As a first-generation student and daughter to two unbelievably hard-working parents, the value of ambition was instilled in me from an early age. I have always sought every opportunity to develop my leadership skills and found my place within Family and Consumer Sciences Education (FCS) to do just that. It was my FCS teacher who encouraged me to take the leap and join the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), an organization that has allowed me to explore career opportunities, network with industry professionals, and grow as an individual. My experience within FCCLA, combined with a deep love of learning, led me to determine that college was absolutely right for me. However, I was also aware that I bore the financial responsibility of my education; this was a daunting burden, and it motivated me to perform highly on an academic and extracurricular level in the hopes of discovering a way to make my educational dreams a reality. But despite my efforts, the question still remained: How could I make college affordable, accessible, and attainable?

The solution?

Dual enrollment courses.

When I learned about dual enrollment, an educational program that enables high school students to earn college credit, I immediately spoke to my guidance counselor. Together we formed a plan, and I took my first dual credit class as a high school freshman. While apprehensive at first, it took only a few days before I was hooked entirely. Not only did dual enrollment provide a way to save money and receive college credit, but it exposed me to a world I never imagined possible. I was pushed to work harder, think harder, and challenge my understanding of the world around me. I gained real-world skills and formed impactful relationships, all while receiving consistent guidance from my instructor. I knew that dual enrollment provided the path necessary to place college within my reach. This was the answer I’d been searching for.

Four years later, my dual enrollment journey is nearing its end. After that fateful class, I went on to take as many dual credit courses as possible, including extra courses during the summers. With enough perseverance, dedication, and an unquenchable desire for knowledge, I have earned enough credits to receive my Associate Degree of General Studies this spring. When reflecting upon my experience, I remain unbelievably grateful for the educational opportunities I have been afforded. I fell in love with the versatility and unique format of dual enrollment, and in exchange have saved thousands of dollars, been equipped with college-ready skills, and feel confident to continue in my educational journey.

While societal stigmas may plague the reputation of community college, my experience has allowed me to understand its quintessential role in education. For me and millions of others, our dual enrollment in a community college is more than just another class:

It’s a chance to do what we believed was impossible.