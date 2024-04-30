Noom Establishes Its First-Ever Social Impact Program with the Launch of Noom Impact, Providing Free Health Solutions to People in Need

In its first initiative Noom partners with Project Donor, helping organ donor candidates become eligible to save lives





NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever social impact program, Noom Impact . The new program from Noom aims to partner with non-profit organizations that work with communities who could benefit from free access to Noom.



Noom Impact debuts during National Donate Life Month with its first initiative in a collaborative partnership with Project Donor, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping prospective organ donors achieve donation eligibility by meeting robust health benchmarks. Through this partnership, Noom will give Project Donor participants the app for free to help them meet these benchmarks, which vary from donation center to donation center but generally include specific BMI requirements, a moderate blood pressure range, and adequate heart health.

“Thanks to the Project Donor and Noom partnership, I lost 17 pounds in under three months qualifying me to donate my kidney,” said Rachel Watson, Noom user and alumna of Project Donor. “I successfully reached my donation goal weight with the help of Noom! Achieving my goal meant not only was my body healthier, but I was also able to save someone else’s life with my kidney donation. I am so grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact!”

Project Donor is housed under the University of Chicago’s Radical Innovation for Social Change lab, a team that generates breakthrough solutions to the world’s most difficult social problems. Obesity and loneliness are two critical public health crises Noom addresses through healthcare tech innovation. Noom takes a unique approach to building its platform to address “The Four C’s” – Clinicians, Coaching, Curriculum, and Community.

“Our strategic approach has created a foundation on which Noom is able to help drive meaningful social impact,” said Noom’s Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Cook. “This is a critical moment for global health – and Noom’s technology is uniquely positioned to provide life-changing support to help people take control of their health, and at the same time, impact the lives of others. We’re proud that people are utilizing Noom to support efforts like Project Donor.”

“Live organ donation is a profound gift that enhances more than just the recipient’s life,” said Noom’s Chief of Psychology, Dr. Andreas Michaelides. “We’re thrilled to empower people willing to give such a gift by supporting them with our psychological and behavior change tools to make a lasting impact in the lives of giver and receiver.”

Noom is using psychology, innovation, and medicine to partner with people everywhere to live better, healthier lives. Non-profit organizations with missions that align with this objective can contact comms@noom.com to share more about the populations who could benefit from access to Noom’s products and services. To learn more about Noom Impact, visit www.noom.com/social-impact .

