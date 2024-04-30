SEALSQ Continues to Make Progress on Post-Quantum Engineering Roadmap and Leverages New Hardware Platform to Develop Custom Application Specific ICs (ASICs)

Geneva, Switzerland, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it has initiated the production phase of engineering samples of its new QS7001™ quantum resistant hardware platform. Concurrently, the Company is leveraging on this design to develop custom ASICs for several large players in the market.



As a result of the Company’s investments and focus on the QUASARs post-quantum project, the engineering team is progressing at a fast pace on the development roadmap. Following the completion of the design phase, the team has now moved on the next step, initiating production of the first engineering samples which are expected to be delivered to SEALSQ by its suppliers before year end.

The QS7001™ RISC V quantum resistant platform will serve as the base for SEALSQ’s next generation Post Quantum Secure Microcontroller and TPM products: VaultIQ™. The chips hardware will be compliant with the demanding Common Criteria EAL5+ certification level, while the firmware running CRYSTAL’s post-quantum algorithms “Kyber” and “Dilithium” will be NIST FIPS 140-3 certified.

SEALSQ has also initiated a strategic move to leverage on the new chip’s powerful hardware architecture capabilities by approaching several large electronic manufacturers to discuss the development of custom quantum resistant chips derived from the QS7001 and integrating application specific customer requirements. By entering the segment of post-quantum ASICs, the Company is taking a strategic step in its commercial and industrial strategy, paving the way for a significant new pipeline of business opportunities and revenues.

From a financial point of view, ASICs development contracts typically feature an anticipated and significant pay-off from the customer to cover non-recurring expenses corresponding to engineering development fees. From an industrial perspective, this initiative is particularly aligned with SEALSQ’s current project to build a Semiconductor Design and Personalization center as its engineering resources will fuel the Company’s upcoming ASICs activity.

About ASICs

ASICs are specialized integrated circuits designed to perform specific functions or tasks within a particular application domain. They offer advantages such as higher performance, lower power consumption, and reduced size and cost compared to alternative solutions like field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) or general-purpose microcontrollers.

Overall, the ASIC market is characterized by steady growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for customized solutions across various industries.

Market Size: The global application specific integrated circuit market size was USD 17.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit around USD 35.89 billion by 2032 with a registered CAGR of 7.20% from 2023 to 2032. Application Areas: ASICs find applications in telecommunications, automotives, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and healthcare. Technology Trends: Advancements in process nodes and packaging technologies enable higher integration, improved performance, and lower power consumption, particularly for AI, IoT, and 5G applications. Emerging Markets: Demand is rising for low-power ASICs in IoT and sensor applications, as well as for ASICs used in ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and EVs in the automotive sector. Security Concerns: ASIC vendors are integrating hardware-based security features such as encryption and authentication to address cybersecurity threats, especially in IoT and cloud computing.





About post-quantum microcontrollers

Post-quantum microcontrollers are being developed to integrate post-quantum cryptographic algorithms and security features. Key activities include research, integration of algorithms, adding hardware-based security features, standardization, deployment in various applications, and raising awareness about their importance. These microcontrollers aim to secure digital systems against potential threats posed by quantum computing technology.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

