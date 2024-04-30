Epoxy Resin Market Revolutionary Opportunities 2030

Epoxy Resin Market Growth

Key factors propelling market growth include the increasing demand for lightweight composites, growing R&D activities in epoxy resin technology

Rise in demand for lightweight composites, increase in R&D activities associated with the epoxy resin technology, and surge in response toward epoxy resin from the energy sector drive the growth.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global epoxy resin market, valued at $8.9 billion in 2020, is forecasted to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, as reported by Allied Market Research. The report offers a comprehensive analysis covering top investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.

Key factors propelling market growth include the increasing demand for lightweight composites, growing R&D activities in epoxy resin technology, and a surge in adoption from the energy sector. However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to market growth. Nonetheless, the introduction of bio-based epoxy resin presents lucrative opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a decline in epoxy resin demand across various industries like consumer goods, aerospace, marine, and transportation. However, the market has shown signs of swift recovery.

The report segments the market by form, type, application, end-user industry, and region. In 2020, the liquid form segment contributed around three-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030. The solid form segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2%.

Among applications, paints & coatings held over one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2030. The adhesive & sealants segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2020, capturing about half of the global market. Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period.

Key players in the global epoxy resin market include BASF SE, Dow, Inc., Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, LLC, Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Atul Ltd, Olin Corporation, Techstorm Advanced Materials, and Solvay SA. These companies have employed various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to establish their presence in the industry.

