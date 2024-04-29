Is the G7 doing enough on climate change?

For the best possible audio experience, listen to The Jolt in the FORESIGHT app.

Want a free one month trial? Sign up, download the award-winning app and enjoy complimentary access to all exclusive features for one month. Click here to access.

Join us every weekday for bite-sized updates, expert analysis and a global view of the energy transition.

Welcome to today’s episode of The Jolt, arming you with the news and insight you need to navigate the rapidly changing shift towards a decarbonised economy.

Here are the main climate and energy stories making the news around the world: