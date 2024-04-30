Programmatic Display Advertising Market: Regional Trends and Market Dynamics | Reach $9473.3 Billion by 2031

Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size

The surge in remote work during COVID-19 drove the growth of social media and online platforms, fueling demand for programmatic display ads.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global programmatic display advertising market generated $451.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9473.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 35.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Programmatic display refers to a set of technologies that enables advertisers to post online display adverts in front of potential consumers while they browse publisher sites that contain the advertising. With the help of programmatic display advertising solutions, adverts can be placed at specific times of the day or on specific sites when these target users are online.

Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the programmatic display advertising market include surge in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which fueled screen time of individuals staying at homes, hence empowering the demand for internet advertising and programmatic display advertising solutions during the period. Moreover, the growth in demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the programmatic display advertising market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on programmatic display advertising platforms can hamper the programmatic display advertising market growth. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with programmatic display advertising solution and software suites is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the programmatic display advertising market forecast during the period.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global programmatic display advertising market. The high digital dependence during the lockdowns and surge in social media traffic brought immense opportunities for engaging with online audiences as well as keeping brand awareness high.

• In addition, the rapid spread of the pandemic compelled governments to enforce the closing of public spaces, schools, and borders, empowering many businesses and marketers to update their online marketing strategies. Businesses also invested more on online advertising, which propelled the market growth.

• The growth of the market during the post-pandemic period is expected to be driven by the extensive rise in social media advertising, increase in influencers, rapid growth in opportunities in OTT advertising, and growth in voice searches.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global programmatic display advertising market based on ad format, type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on ad format, the online video segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. The mobile video segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the online display and mobile display segments.

Based on type, the private marketplaces segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global programmatic display advertising market in 2021, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the real time bidding segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 37.1% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the selective adsorption segments.

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-fourth in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the IT and telecom segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global programmatic display advertising market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the programmatic display advertising market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 38.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global programmatic display advertising market analyzed in the research include Adobe Inc., Basis Tech, Connexity, Inc., Google, LLC, Integrated Ad Science (IAS), Iponweb Limited, LG Electronics, MediaMath, Inc., Magnite, Inc., NextRoll, Inc., RythmOne, LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., The Trade Desk, Verizon Communications, Inc., Voyage Group, and Xandr, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global programmatic display advertising market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

