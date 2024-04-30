Acupuncture Atlanta Celebrates 18th Anniversary This Year

Atlanta, Georgia – Acupuncture Atlanta, an online store and clinic specializing in offering access to only the highest quality Chinese herbs, nutritional supplements, and homeopathic products, is proud to announce the celebration of its 18th anniversary this year.

With the first product lines being available to purchase at founder Warren’s private therapy practice in between patients, Acupuncture Atlanta has seen rapid growth over the years, which has led to the expansion of both store and clinic. Now the renowned healing brand has grown to almost 200 manufacturers, including doctor-trusted brands, professional quality Chinese Herbs, and the addition of functional foods, sports, beauty, personal care, and pet products in its online store.

“We’ve grown a lot since 2005 but still maintain our family-run ethos,” said a spokesperson for Acupuncture Atlanta. “We pledged to provide excellent customer service, to be of service, and to do ‘no harm,’ and that pledge continues today. We wouldn’t be where we are today without taking care of our customers.”

Hand-picked and used in the clinic, all the products offered at Acupuncture Atlanta are selected and approved by its trained staff. Whether customers are searching for Chinese Herbs, Supplements, Functional Foods, or products to help promote positive family health, the Georgia online health store ensures that each is safe, free from contaminants, and manufactured responsibly, meeting GMP standards.

Additionally, due to a high-quality manufacturing process, the herbs and minerals offered at Acupuncture Atlanta have a stronger potency than typical brands, ensuring customers receive the best benefits possible that the ingredients and leading nutraceuticals or TCM can provide.

Acupuncture Atlanta prioritizes a positive and supportive atmosphere in both its clinic and online store. Its knowledgeable team is committed to staying up to date with the latest research and developments in health information and offers phone consultations for product-related questions.

Acupuncture Atlanta invites individuals with any questions or comments to please fill out the contact form on its website. They can also sign up for the store’s Newsletter to receive updates on new arrivals, articles on product features, health concerns, and more.

About Acupuncture Atlanta

Founded in 2005 by Warren, a therapist with over 20 years of experience in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Acupuncture Atlanta has become renowned for providing expert knowledge, advice, and access to only the highest-quality Chinese herbs, nutritional supplements, and homeopathic products to customers across the U.S. and internationally.

