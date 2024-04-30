Precooked Corn Flour Spurs Market Expansion : Growing Demand

Precooked Corn Flour Market

Report predicts substantial growth driven by consumer preference for gluten-free and organic options.

The rising popularity of gluten-free bakery products and increasing consumer expenditure on functional food are key factors driving market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Precooked Corn Flour Market," The precooked corn flour market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 : PRECOOKED CORN FLOUR MARKET, BY TYPE

Chapter 5 : PRECOOKED CORN FLOUR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter 6 : PRECOOKED CORN FLOUR MARKET, BY NATURE

Chapter 7 : PRECOOKED CORN FLOUR MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Chapter 8 : PRECOOKED CORN FLOUR MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 9 : COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

Chapter 10 : COMPANY PROFILES

LIST Tables

LIST OF FIGURES

The global precooked corn flour industry is witnessing a significant spike in demand among the household and commercial sector like cloud kitchens, food processing, and food service units owing to the rising popularity of gluten-free bakery and confectionery food products among consumers. The precooked corn flour finds its application in the preparation of wide variety of dishes and products, such as cakes, pasta, noodles, soups, sauces, infant formula, extruded food, breakfast cereals, and various ready-to-eat food products. The growing penetration of grocery stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is significantly boosting the on-the-go consumption of various convenience and packaged food and beverage items across the globe. The rising consumer expenditure on functional food and rising awareness regarding gluten-related diseases are significantly driving the adoption of gluten-free precooked corn flour in food manufacturing industry. The rising number of HoReCa units across developed and developing nations is further fueling precooked corn flour market demand.

Moreover, the growing popularity of eating out is driving the demand for precooked corn flour in restaurants and hotels. According to United States Department of Agriculture, spending on food away from homes (restaurant, full-service restaurants, and fast food) accounts for around $978.2 billion, or 51.9% of total food expenditures. Furthermore, the growing number of hotels in developing economies is expected to further boost the precooked corn flour market in the forthcoming future. According to Asian Development Bank 2021, the five largest hotel chains in the Asia-Pacific region—Accor, Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, and Hyatt—are ready to open over 700 hotels in the region together.

The rising demand for organic food products across developed and developing nations is expected to foster the demand for organic precooked corn flour among consumers. The volume of agricultural lands dedicated to organic farming is expected to rise significantly owing to the growing demand for organic food among global consumers. According to the report The World of Organic Agriculture Statistics and Emerging Trends 2021, around 1.5% or 72.3 million hectares, of the total agricultural land was dedicated to organic farming in 2019 globally. The rising health consciousness among consumers and rising awareness regarding the negative health impacts of traditional and chemical-based crops and manufactured food have resulted in a significant spike in the demand for organic food. According to the Organic Trade Organization (OTA), in 2020, U.S. witnessed an all-time high sales of organic food and non-food products.

The major players operating in the global precooked corn flour industry includes Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bob's Red Mill, Bunge limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Empresas Polar Inc., Goldmine natural foods, Goya Foods, Inc., Harinera Del Valle, LifeLine Foods LLC., Molino Peila SpA, Arcor Group, Cool Chile Co., Garnec, LLC., Gruma, and The Quaker Oats Company. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, and product launches, to exploit precooked corn flour market opportunities and gain market share.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

→ 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐔.𝐒., 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐝𝐚, 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨)

→ 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 (𝐔𝐊, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧)

→ 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 (𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜)

→ 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥, 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐,𝟐𝟖𝟔.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑,𝟒𝟐𝟕.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏,𝟖𝟓𝟖.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟖𝟏.𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞.

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖𝟑𝟑.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟏% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

