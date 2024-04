Guacamole Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rising demand for healthy, flavorful options drives guacamole market growth.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled โ€œGuacamole Market," The guacamole market was valued at $852.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Guacamole has several health advantages and is a fantastic source of potassium, antioxidants, and healthy fats. As a result, the demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals. Guacamole enhances heart health, prevents stroke, lessens liver damage, and fights inflammation. It also helps the brain and liver to operate better. It also helps to reduce deeper visceral belly fat and keeps a person full until their next meal by encouraging satiety. Regular, moderate use of it prevents bloating, moisturizes the skin, and delays aging. As a result, it is frequently used as a salad element and condiment in many different cuisines in the food and beverage (F&B) business.

However, due to lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by the relevant governing bodies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the activities of several industries have either temporarily ceased or are operating with a small workforce. This issue is expected to negatively affect the expansion of the global guacamole market. Furthermore, decreased production and increased prices of avocados highly hampered the growth of the guacamole market in 2020.

Nevertheless, a prominent aspect that is projected to significantly raise revenue growth potential for the global guacamole market in the next few years is a constant rise in demand for avocado-related items, particularly from markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, rapid changes in people's consumption and purchasing patterns is likely to boost the demand for cuisines and avocado-related food products, such as dips and spreads, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the guacamole market during the forecast period.

The guacamole market is segmented on the basis of end-user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. As per end-user, the market is classified into food processing industry, food service industry, and households. By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into business-to-business, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into the food service industry, food service industry, and households. The food service industry segment accounted for a major share in the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for quick meals that need little energy and time to prepare is being driven by rapid urbanization and an increase in the working population. This is one of the main elements boosting guacamole market demand. In addition, as a result of globalization, people are becoming more open to trying different cuisines and demanding for ready-to-eat food products, which are likely to increase the demand for guacamole-topped sandwiches, burritos, and salads. Thus, the above factors are likely to propel the growth of the guacamole market through the food service industry segment.

By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. The glass bottles segment accounted for a major share of the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As there is minimal to no risk to the health of the consumer and no chance that toxins may mix with the final product, glass bottle packaging is seen to be substantially safer. In addition, glass bottle packaging preserves the food or beverage.

According to guacamole market trends, by distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In the offline segment, supermarkets & hypermarkets will dominate the guacamole market share in 2020, owing to the great demand for avocado fruits in retail.

In 2021, North America accounted for a 48.4% share of the guacamole market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The popularity of Mexican food outside of Mexico is helping the guacamole business expand. Major market participants are also all concentrated in North America, where domestic production of raw materials is declining. As a result of the favorable trade relations between the two regions, Mexico has become a popular destination for guacamole manufacturers looking to either buy raw ingredients or establish processing facilities. Thus, the above factors are likely to supplement North American guacamole market growth during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the guacamole industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the guacamole market industry include Avoking, Calavo Growers, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v., Snowcrest, Westfalia Fruit Ltd., Woolworths Group Ltd., and Landec Corporation.

According to the insights of the CXOs, the guacamole market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The guacamole market is expanding as a result of rising urbanization and a dominantly work-centric population. These elements highlight the necessity for meals that need the least amount of time and energy to prepare, for which guacamole is ideal. Another factor is the long shelf life, and to preserve the flavor and seasonality of guacamole, manufacturers have developed the newest cold-press technologies, such as high-pressure processing. Some of the major producers are also making significant investments to guarantee the freshness of the avocado used as the raw material for making high-quality guacamole.

There is rise in demand for guacamole in the food & beverage industry as it is one of the good plant-based fats that can help lower risk of heart disease and stroke. The demand for guacamole products has increased in developed countries, such as the U.S. and Germany, owing to its health benefits. Guacamole helps reduce bloating, maintain a healthy body weight, and maintain youthful skin. In many different cuisines, guacamole is used in a broad variety of ways as a condiment, dip, and salad element. Increasing prices of avocados owing to the limited area under avocado production and constraints imposed by the short shelf life of guacamole are the factors that are restraining the growth of the guacamole market.

