U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

Increase in inclination toward digital transformation among conventional organizations driving the adoption of agile services across the U.S.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Share Expected to Reach USD 18.19 Billion by 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market size was valued at USD 4,915.43 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 18,189.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in need for accelerated product development, surge in demand to improve teamwork & communication in enterprises, and shift in business needs drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market. Increase in adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in growing Big Data landscape are expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum, scrumXP, scrumban, kanban, custom hybrid, and others. By service type, it is categorized into agile readiness assessment, training & coaching services, development services, consulting, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across Western U.S., Southeastern U.S., Southwestern U.S., Northeastern U.S., and Midwestern U.S.

Based on service type, the agile development segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than half of the total market. Growing need to transform industries along with rapidly evolving technologies is driving the demand for agile development services. At the same time, the agile consulting segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout 2019-2026.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The increase in need to manage large teams with different mindset of people across the whole organization spurs market growth. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.1% during the study period.

Based on geography, the western U.S. segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2026. Simultaneously, the midwestern U.S. segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.6% BY 2026. Increase in inclination toward digital transformation and rise in need to overcome negative developments such as, diminishing revenues, new competitors, and layoffs are the major factors generating opportunities for the market across this region.

Some of the key players covered in the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services industry such as Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and others.

Key Findings of the U.S. Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market:

● Based on service type, the development services segment is expected to exhibit significant share in the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the evolving technologies and growing need to transform industries.

● Based on organization size in U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market analysis, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue share in 2018. With the growth in customer expectations, the need to operate and provide faster services to customers is fueling the market growth of this segment.

