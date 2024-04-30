Campus Resources For Those Impacted by the April 26 Tornadoes

As many local communities struggle with the impact and devastation of the April 26 tornadoes, we know that some of you, your families, and hometowns may be affected. Support is available. We are here to provide support and ensure you are taken care of as part of our Maverick Family.

We ask that even if you are not in need of immediate support to be mindful of those students and colleagues on campus who may be struggling and need assistance. Please do not hesitate to share information about these resources to those who may need it or to reach out ask questions.

Information for Students

Academic Support and Flexibility

Many students directly affected by the storms are understandably worried about completing their courses given how late we are in the semester. UNO Academic Affairs and the Division of Student Life & Wellbeing are working with faculty to ensure academic flexibility and leniency is provided during this crisis. If you are a student in need of support, please work directly with Dean of Students Cathy Pettid by emailing cpettid@unomaha.edu or calling 402.554.3523.

Housing

Students who may need short-term emergency housing are encouraged to email Dean of Students Cathy Pettid at cpettid@unomaha.edu or 402.554.3523 for more information.

Student Financial Hardship Support

Thanks to the generosity of donors, limited financial resources are available to UNO students via hardship and emergency funds. Students affected by this weather disaster who may need financial assistance should reach out to unostudentlife@unomaha.edu for assistance.

The University of Nebraska (NU) System’s Emergency-Assistance Fund

The University of Nebraska System's Emergency Assistance Fund enables the university to help currently enrolled students and current university employees (faculty and staff) who face financial hardship resulting from emergency or crisis situations such as natural disasters, home displacement, and food insecurity.

The Maverick Food Pantry

The Maverick Food Pantry is available as a resource to all UNO and UNMC students, faculty, and staff. The pantry offers food and personal hygiene products to all members of the UNO community by providing healthy, organic, and culturally sensitive items. Requests for food packages can be submitted through an easy online form twice a week.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

The tornados of April 26 will have a lasting effect on our community. For some of us, these events have also triggered new or reoccurring mental health challenges. YOU are not alone. Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) offers free, confidential counseling and other services in person, via phone, and using telehealth. Enrolled students may call 402.554.2409 Monday through Friday, 8 A.M. - 5 P.M., to schedule an appointment. UNO students experiencing an After-Hours Emergency may contact 402.554.2409 and press "2" after the prompt to speak with speak with someone directly.

Information for Faculty and Staff

UNO Human Resources would like to remind all faculty and staff of resources the university provides that can help in emergencies such as these.

Financial Assistance

Employee Emergency Loan Fund (EELF): Since 2014, the UNO Human Resources Department administers a loan fund designed to aid employees in financial crisis who have exhausted all means of obtaining financial aid in an emergency. The EELF grants hardship loans up to $1,000 to employees seeking emergency aid. The fund is provided through donations from university employees, employee groups, and friends, with no state or other University monies used.

NU Emergency Assistance Fund: The University of Nebraska (NU) System established the University of Nebraska Emergency Assistance Fund to help currently enrolled students and employees who are in crisis because of natural disasters, home displacement, food insecurity, or other emergencies.

Recovery Time

The policy around Crisis Leave, leave requests, and leave donation for the Crisis Leave pool can be found on the UNO website.

Crisis Leave: Employees who need time off due to injuries or illness, or to care for an injured or ill family member but have exhausted their leave balances may apply for Crisis Leave, for up to 24 days.

Employees who need time off due to injuries or illness, or to care for an injured or ill family member but have exhausted their leave balances may apply for Crisis Leave, for up to 24 days. Crisis Leave Donation: Employees wishing to aid coworkers can donate vacation leave (up to 5 days) to the crisis leave pool.

Employee Assistance Program

The Faculty and Staff Employee Assistance Program (FSEAP), delivered by our third party provider Best Care, is ready to help you and your family members if you need support. Counseling information, legal guidance and forms, childcare, and financial advising can be found on the Best Care website.

This free service requires the UNO employee to enter the following username and password:

Username: bcUNOe

bcUNOe Password: UNO.

The Maverick Food Pantry

How You Can Help With Relief Efforts

Giving back is a great way to share your Maverick Spirit. Consider attending on-campus events, making a donation, or volunteering in the community.

Attend Campus Events

Two on-campus events will be held to support the tornado relief efforts:

Monetary Donations to Established Funds

NU Emergency Fund: Facilitated by the University of Nebraska and enables the university to help currently enrolled students and current university employees (faculty and staff) who face financial hardship resulting from emergency or crisis situations such as natural disasters, home displacement, and food insecurity.

Nebraska Tornado Recovery Fund: Facilitated by the Omaha Community Foundation, this fund partners with nonprofit organization to help individuals, families, and businesses across Nebraska with their immediate and long-term needs.

Nebraska & Iowa Tornado Relief Fund: Facilitated by the United Way of the Midlands, individuals can contribute to the fund to support nonprofits and neighbors impacted by this disaster through this site or by texting TORNADO24 to 41444 or calling 402.522.7962.

Volunteering

The need for volunteers will vary by neighborhood, area, and city. Please visit the links below for the latest on volunteer opportunities and efforts or call 211.

American Red Cross Nebraska

Omaha Rapid Response