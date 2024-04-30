Consumer Survey Report by Aroscop reveals that "40% of UAE Consumers Spent AED 2500+ on Gifts during Ramadan”
The survey highlights the significance of this period for both businesses and consumers thereby aiding them to cater their marketing strategies for special observances”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the end of the Ramadan season, Aroscop unveils key insights into consumer behavior and shopping preferences during this significant period in the UAE. The study, conducted in March 2024, provides valuable data on gifting & shopping habits, payment methods, and media habits.
With the objective of understanding consumer behavior and identifying trends, Aroscop's market survey studied the shopping habits of UAE residents during Ramadan. The survey, exclusively targeting individuals above the age of 25, garnered responses from over 1000 participants across the UAE region.
Key Findings from the Survey:
1) Shopping Habits During Ramadan - Nearly 40% of respondents plan to spend over AED 2500 on gifts.
2) Fashion and automobiles emerge as the primary purchases during Ramadan.
3) Preferred Payment Methods - Mobile wallets and apps are the most preferred mode of payment.
4) Influence of Discounts and Promotions - Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the preferred shopping destinations, indicating the influence of discounts and promotions.
5) SUVs are the most preferred car purchase during Ramadan and that over 40% of respondents plan to buy a car priced between AED 100,000 and AED 150,000.
"The survey highlights the significance of dynamic consumer behavior during special observances like these and can aid businesses to cater their marketing strategies through data-driven insights", said Kumar Ramamurthy - CMO of Aroscop.
To access the full report, please visit here.
The study leveraged Aroscop's consumer insights tool ASK1 which uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts.
- Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
- Intuitive creatives for higher responses
- Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
If you are looking to leverage consumer insights for your business, learn more here.
