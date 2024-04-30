EBRD President Renaud-Basso to visit Uzbekistan

EBRD President to meet with President Mirziyoyev

She will participate at the second plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council

President Renaud-Basso will also address the Tashkent International Investment Forum

The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, will visit Uzbekistan from 1 to 3 May 2024 for meetings with senior government officials and foreign investors.

During her three-day programme, the EBRD President will meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and hold bilateral meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The EBRD President will co-chair the second plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council. She will also address the third plenary session of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

In the context of these engagements Odile Renaud-Basso will touch on the importance of Uzbekistan’s privatisation agenda, the country’s greater climate change resilience in view of increasing water and heat stress, the need to further improve the country’s business environment through reforms. She will also talk about the status of the public-private partnership investment programme the issues of inter-regional transport connectivity and energy security.

During her visit the EBRD is planning to sign several investment projects aimed at the development of sustainable transport connections and support for youth entrepreneurship.

Uzbekistan is the leading recipient of EBRD funding in Central Asia for the fourth year in a row. To date, the Bank has invested around €4.42 billion in 151 projects across the country, with most of those funds supporting private entrepreneurship.