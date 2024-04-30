EBRD helps upgrade key infrastructure in Dushanbe

EBRD provides up to €28.45 million for key infrastructure upgrades in Tajikistan’s capital

City to develop sustainable transport solutions

Third project under Dushanbe Green City Action Plan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing funds to upgrade key infrastructure and develop sustainable transportation solutions for Tajikistan’s capital. This is the third project under the Dushanbe Green City Action Plan (GCAP).

The EBRD’s sovereign loan of up to €28.45 million will help finance major transportation improvements in the riverside part of the capital city. They will include the reconstruction of roads and a bridge across the Varzob River. The Bank’s funds will also support the construction of dedicated bus and trolleybus lanes, as well as purpose-built facilities for walking, cycling and electric mobility.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said: “We are very pleased to sign this project with the authorities of Dushanbe. They have been committed to the green agenda ever since the city joined the EBRD Green Cities programme in 2019.”

The Dushanbe GCAP, developed jointly with the EBRD, is helping the largest municipality in Tajikistan, with a population of more than 800,000, to identify and address priority environmental and development issues. This investment will promote a strategic shift from carbon-intensive, traditional transportation patterns towards eco-friendly, sustainable mobility principles.

Once completed, the project will bring major environmental benefits for Dushanbe, such as the reduction of annual carbon dioxide emissions by 37 per cent.

To date, the EBRD has invested €947 million through 168 projects in Tajikistan.