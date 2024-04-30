ARMA Endorses Intellisoftware's Hotel RevBoost AI-Driven Revenue Management System

SYDNEY, Australia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant development, the Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA) - a major peak body representing revenue and yield management in the hospitality and tourism industry - has officially endorsed Intellisoftware Pty Ltd's AI-driven Revenue Management System Hotel RevBoost as part of a broader strategic partnership with the company.

ARMA, who represent over four thousand Australian Revenue Management industry professionals has a remit focused on promoting professional standards; improving the performance of Revenue Managers and other stakeholders in the revenue management space through driving continuous growth in skills, professional knowledge, and innovation, and elevating the status of the profession overall.

Hotel RevBoost is designed to assist hotel and accommodation providers optimise room pricing, maximise room revenue, and automate the traditionally labour-intensive revenue management process. The system utilises an advanced AI 'Brain' to analyse historical booking data, monitor market demand, determine trends, track occupancy rates, and assess competitor pricing activity. This AI integrates these insights with Machine Learning methodologies to formulate intelligent pricing strategies in real-time for up to 12 months in advance. Hotel RevBoost rivals many of the newer AI-driven platforms, due to its highly customisable AI engine and powerful predictive analytics and forecasting ability.

Melissa Kalan, CEO of ARMA, commented, “The education partnership and the subsequent endorsement of locally based Hotel RevBoost represents a win-win scenario for both ARMA and Intellisoftware. It flags our belief in the platform’s fit-for-purpose design and functionality, aids in efficiency and business growth and underscores our mission. The endorsement highlights the potential of AI technologies like Hotel RevBoost to streamline many of the complex tasks faced by Revenue Management professionals today. It also reinforces our commitment to support ‘frontier’ technology solutions and vocational education opportunities that assist Revenue Management professionals improve their performance.”

Jason Smith, Sales and Marketing Manager at Intellisoftware, stated, “With ARMA's endorsement, we are excited to further advance into this sector. This endorsement solidifies Hotel RevBoost’s unique position in the Australian revenue management landscape.”

Note to Editors:

About Intellisoftware Pty Ltd:

Intellisoftware Pty Ltd is an Australian-based technology and software development company at the forefront of developing innovative AI solutions for several vertical sectors including the hotel and hospitality industry. From AI-driven Revenue Management Systems such as Hotel RevBoost, to advanced predictive and demand forecasting, automation, and analytics, Intellisoftware is committed to tailoring AI-focused solutions that address the specific needs and pain points of its clients. With a strong track record of developing unique software offerings powered by proprietary algorithms, the company is dedicated to driving tangible business results for its customer base.

About the Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA):

The Australian Revenue Management Association (ARMA) is a subscription-based, professional membership organisation focused on the educational/vocational development of hospitality and tourism professionals in the revenue and yield management space. The organisation is passionate about the elevation of the profession and provides a range of member and advisory services, including networking opportunities, professional development courses, VET nationally recognised training related to revenue and yield management as well as advocating for the advancement of the profession in general.

N.B. Both Melissa Kalan (CEO of ARMA) and Jason Smith (Intellisoftware Pty Ltd Sales and Marketing Manager) are available for interview.

