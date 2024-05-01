Salus Scientific Announces the Addition of Two New Board Members
Dr. Ryan Majoria and Jon Wallace will begin their tenures on the board following their approval during a recent shareholders meeting
We are thrilled to elect Dr. Majoria and Mr. Wallace to the Salus Scientific Board of Directors. Both individuals have relevant and intimate knowledge of the customers we serve.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salus Scientific today announced two new additions to its board of directors. The new members, Dr. Ryan Majoria and Jon Wallace, were elected during a special meeting of shareholders held in April.
"We are thrilled to elect Dr. Majoria and Mr. Wallace to the Salus Scientific Board of Directors," said Todd Flohr, CEO of Salus Scientific. "Both individuals have relevant and intimate knowledge of the customers we serve. They will certainly help take our company to the next level as we scale our organization and prepare our organization to launch more innovative technologies for future growth.”
Majoria is a board-certified radiologist specializing in interventional radiology at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. He belongs to the American College of Radiology, American Roentgen Ray Society, Radiologic Society of North America, and Society of Interventional Radiology.
Wallace is a partner at Ford Wallace Thomson, LLC in Charleston, South Carolina. Wallace is a practicing attorney with an educational background in pharmacy, and in his practice, he represents clients in Fortune 500 and other companies in drug, medical device, and pharmacy law matters. He also serves as adjunct professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy and Outcome Sciences at the Medical University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy.
"As a practicing Interventional Radiologist for the past 28 years, it is an honor to be selected to the board of directors for Salus Scientific Corp. as we tackle the issues of musculoskeletal injury prevention and radiation protection in our healthcare industry,” said Majoria. “There has been a void of innovation in this space for so long; it is truly refreshing to be working with a company as progressive and cutting edge as Salus Scientific.”
"It is a privilege to serve in the leadership of a company that focuses on innovative technology designed to protect healthcare providers and workers, who often sacrifice themselves to provide care for their patients," said Wallace.
The Salus Scientific board is comprised of professionals advocating for creating transformational medical devices that benefit healthcare workers and patients.
Salus Scientific Corp., a Charleston, South Carolina-based company established in 2021, produces innovative medical technologies benefiting both healthcare workers and patients. The company’s first commercialized medical device, the GLift Pro, is a next generation radiation protection system that was designed to help alleviate the musculoskeletal issues that are associated with wearing heavy lead aprons. To learn more, visit https://theglift.com/.
