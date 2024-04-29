What we’re watching: Weekly disaster update, April 29

We know all too well that disaster can strike anytime, anywhere in the world. Some disasters make headlines; others do not. Here at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), we monitor the status of disasters worldwide and compile a list of the ones we’re tracking weekly, along with relevant disaster-related media coverage.

Here’s what we’re watching for the week of April 29, 2024.

New or Emerging Disasters

Tornadoes – Central and Midwest U.S.: At least five deaths were confirmed after several severe storm systems spawned multiple tornadoes across Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas on April 26 and 27. More than 100 tornadoes sparked flood and storm alerts for millions of people. Over 150 homes were damaged or destroyed in Omaha, Nebraska alone.

Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma issued a state of emergency for 12 counties after the state department reported around 100 injuries, and some of the hardest hit towns, Holdenville, Marietta and Sulphur, showed flattened homes and overturned vehicles. Multiple businesses were destroyed, including a Dollar Tree distribution center, a dominant source of supplies, including groceries. The loss of the distribution center, which serves many smaller towns, could be significant.

A preliminary investigation by the National Weather Service found that some tornadoes had wind gusts of above 136 miles (218 km) per hour, reaching level three on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates tornado intensity based on the severity of the damage caused. More information will be released as authorities continue to assess damages and confirm tornadoes.

Complex Humanitarian Emergency – Burkina Faso: On April 25, a new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) found the Burkina Faso military executed at least 223 villagers as part of a widespread campaign against civilians accused of collaborating with Islamist armed groups. Mass killings are believed to be among the worst army abuses since 2015 and may amount to crimes against humanity. Following the HRW report, Burkina Faso suspended the BBC and Voice of America radio networks over their coverage and broadcast of the mass killings. The government of Burkina Faso has since strongly rejected and condemned the accusations.

Complex Humanitarian Emergency – Ethiopia: A recent round of conflict and hostilities between armed forces from Amhara and Tigray region in contested territories have resulted in more than 50,000 displaced people. Many of the displaced people are women and children who have sought refuge within host communities in Kobo, North Wello, and Sekota and Wag Hamra zones. Due to a lack of resources and access, assistance by humanitarian partners and the government is not proportional to the needs of the displaced people, according to the United Nations. The international community has also called for dialogue and urged the de-escalation of conflict and protection of civilians.

Drought – Vietnam: According to Save the Children, weeks of heat waves have caused salt to seep into fresh water sources and resulted in limited access to fresh water for about 74,000 households along the Mekong River Delta.

As of April 24, four provinces have declared a state of emergency due to saltwater intrusion into fresh water sources. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported extremely high levels of saltwater intrusion would last through May 2024 and cause an increase in the number of provinces and households affected. The Mekong Delta already has one of the highest child poverty rates and consists of communities highly dependent on rice farming and fishing.

Tornadoes – China: At least five people were killed and 33 injured after a tornado struck Guangdong province on April 27. The twister was preliminarily rated at level three intensity out of five and damaged at least 141 factory buildings. Media reported at least 110,000 displaced people and 25,000 evacuated in shelters. The China Meteorological Agency expects heavy rain and storms to continue until the end of April. Tornadoes are not frequently experienced in China and average around 100 tornadoes per year.

Heat wave – Bangladesh: As a searing heat wave grips South and Southeast Asia, Bangladesh is experiencing its longest heat wave in 75 years. The heat wave reached its 29th day on April 28, the same day schools reopened after remaining closed for almost a week, impacting around 32 million children, due to high temperatures.

A 72-hour heat wave alert remains until April 30 as the season’s highest temperature was recorded at 42.7 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). Experts found Bangladesh’s average maximum temperature this season to be 4-5 degrees Celsius higher than the last 30-year average.