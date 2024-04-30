Prominent Leaders Endorse Dr. Assad Mujtaba for Commissioner Passaic County in New Jersey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Senator Corrado, along with other prominent leaders, have announced their endorsement for Dr. Assad Mujtaba as the Republican nominee for Commissioner of Passaic, New Jersey. This endorsement comes as a strong show of support for Dr. Mujtaba's candidacy and his vision for the future of Passaic.
Senator Corrado, a respected leader in the Republican party, stated, "I am proud to endorse Dr. Assad Mujtaba for Commissioner of Passaic. His dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of the people of Passaic make him the ideal candidate for this position. I have no doubt that he will bring positive change to our community."
Joining New Jersey Senator Corrado in endorsing Dr. Mujtaba are Mary Jo, the Republican nominee for the United States Congress from New Jersey, Mr. Ritesh Tandon, candidate for the U.S. Congress from Silicon Valley California, Professor Dr. Colin Wilkinson, President of the American International School of Medicine in Atlanta, Mr. Jay Fund, President of Hunter Business School in New York, Ms Deanna Dawn Smith Fagin TV anchor with CBS affiliate, Barrister Dr. Ugoji Eze Chairman of the Human and Constitutional Rights Committee of the African Bar Association, Michael Katz New York Developer and many others including the top Republican leadership. These leaders have all expressed their confidence in Dr. Mujtaba's ability to lead and make a difference in Passaic.
Dr. Mujtaba, a highly accomplished and respected member of the community, is honored to receive such strong endorsements from these esteemed leaders. He stated, "I am humbled and grateful for the support of Senator Corrado, Mary Jo, Mr. Tandon, Dr. Wilkinson, Mr. Fund, and all others. I am committed to working tirelessly for the people of Passaic and with their support, I am confident that we can make our community an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."
The endorsement of Dr. Assad Mujtaba by Senator Corrado and other prominent leaders is a significant development in the upcoming election for Commissioner of Passaic. It reflects the trust and confidence that these leaders have in Dr. Mujtaba's ability to lead and bring positive change to Passaic. The people of Passaic can look forward to a bright future with Dr. Mujtaba as their Commissioner.
Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD,Ed.D
