Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Healthcare Manager with Proof Their Employer Lied About Staffing Levels to Obtain a PPP Freebie SBA Loan To Call About Rewards-Did the Bank Bother to Do Due Diligence

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center. "We are one of the nation's leaders when it comes to healthcare companies involved in Medicare & Medicaid fraud. Some of our investigations involve long term healthcare companies being dishonest with Medicare-Medicaid about their staffing levels-because being short staffed might impact their ability to bill the government-in the most profitable ways. Put another way-the shorter staffed they were-the more money some of these companies made.

"In August of 2023 we obtained access to the Paycheck Protection Program-PPP SBA Loan database of all borrowers-and we were stunned. Some of the nation's most short-staffed long-term healthcare companies received a PPP freebie loan in 2020 or 2021-and we are talking about extremely short, staffed facilities. One of the conditions of a PPP 'Loan' from the government was that about 60% of the funding would be spent on staff retention during COVID and as importantly the funding was supposed to be necessary. When we say 'freebie loan' we mean these loans were almost all forgiven. The amount of fraud we are seeing is eye-popping.

"We are no longer looking at nursing homes, or skilled nursing facilities-we are now looking any type of healthcare company involved in a SBA sponsored PPP loan to include hospitals, healthcare worker staffing agencies, medical practice groups, imaging centers, dialysis centers, healthcare insurance companies, medical equipment companies, drug makers-you name it.

"If you work for any type of healthcare company that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the SBA-and you know the loan should have never been given-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. The whistleblower rewards for this type of information might be significant-especially if the loan exceeded $500,000. In many instances we believe the PPP freebie loan went into the pocket of the owners-managers. Not a cent of the 'loan' was spent on payroll." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center also believes that banks or financial institutions that brokered these PPP loans to healthcare companies should be very concerned about exposure as well. In the workups the group has done so far, they see no evidence the bank-financial institution did any due diligence at all. The group has also discovered some PPP loan banks-financial institutions encouraged owners-managers of healthcare companies to set up a new bank account-separate from the company's existing bank accounts. In one rural area the group discovered a 40-bed nursing home-that reported in excess of 200 employees. They received $2,000,000 for their SBA PPP Loan--and the loan was-"forgiven."

The Paycheck Protection Program had funding for nearly a trillion dollars. The Corporate Whistleblower Center believes as the government starts peeling back the layers of fraud that occurred with this program-the amounts will be more than $200,000,000,000.

"If you work for a bank-financial institution that was involved with brokering PPP loans to business clients-and you know there was no due diligence on the part of your employer in making certain the client was being honest on their loan application--please give us a call at 866-714-6466-especially if you know the loan application process encouraged was dishonesty. The whistleblower rewards for this type of specific information might be a lot." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com