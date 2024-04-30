Christian Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. Lane E. Davis Assistant Professor, Church History & United Methodist Studies
New full-time faculty will also serve as Director of United Methodist Studies for the Seminary
Dr. Davis's extensive expertise in United Methodist history, theology, and polity will enrich our academic programs and enhance our commitment to preparing transformative leaders for ministry.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lane E. Davis as Assistant Professor of Church History and United Methodist Studies, effective July 1, 2024. He will also serve as Director of United Methodist Studies for the Seminary. Dr. Davis brings a wealth of experience in religious studies, teaching, and scholarly research, making him an exceptional addition to the CTS faculty. This appointment demonstrates CTS’ commitment to serving as a seminary for United Methodist Church students by adding a full-time faculty member to represent and support students from the denomination.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lane E. Davis to our community," said Dr. David M. Mellott, President of Christian Theological Seminary. "Dr. Davis's extensive expertise in United Methodist history, theology, and polity will enrich our academic programs and enhance our commitment to preparing transformative leaders for ministry."
Dr. Francisco Lozada, Jr., Vice President for Faculty Affairs and Dean of the Faculty, added, “We are excited about the valuable contributions in theological education that Dr. Davis will make at CTS and look forward to the positive impact he will have for all our students and for Indianapolis and the surrounding areas.”
With a PhD in History of the Christian Tradition from Southern Methodist University, Dr. Davis has established himself as a leading scholar in Methodist studies. His scholarly contributions include peer-reviewed articles, essays, and book reviews, reflecting his dedication to exploring the intersections of theology and history within the Methodist tradition.
Prior to joining CTS, Dr. Davis served as an Assistant Professor of Religion at Huntingdon College, where he taught a variety of courses, ranging from Introduction to Old Testament to American Church History. His commitment to pedagogical excellence and interdisciplinary scholarship will contribute to the vibrant academic community at CTS.
In addition to his academic roles, Dr. Davis is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and a member of the Tennessee Annual Conference. He has been active in leadership in both local congregations and in the denomination.
"I am honored to join Christian Theological Seminary and contribute to its mission of theological education and leadership formation," said Dr. Lane E. Davis. "I look forward to working with students, faculty, and community partners to deepen our understanding of the United Methodist tradition and its role in shaping the church and society."
As Director of United Methodist Studies, Dr. Davis will oversee the education and preparation of students affiliated with the United Methodist Church, while also providing theological support to UMC pastors in the Indiana Conference. His leadership, scholarship, and commitment to Methodist education will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission of CTS.
Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is a fully-accredited ecumenical graduate school open to all with historic roots in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). CTS offers master and doctoral degree programs through its School of Theology and School of Counseling, accessible mental health services through the Counseling Center, and collaboration to mitigate poverty through the Faith & Action Project.
