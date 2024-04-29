Submit Release
McConalogue calls for strong engagement with farmers to prepare for the next CAP at Agricultural and Fisheries Council Meeting

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D attended todays Agricultural and Fisheries Council Meeting in Luxembourg. Ministers from all European Union states engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the preparations for the next Common Agricultural Policy. As part the Council Meeting, European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, updated the Council on the measures to simplify the CAP adopted in response to the challenging operating environment being faced by farmers all across the EU.

