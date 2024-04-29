FinWise Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Net Income of $3.3 Million for First Quarter of 2024 -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.25 for First Quarter of 2024 -

MURRAY, Utah, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loan originations were $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $0.9 billion for the first quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $14.0 million, compared to $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $12.1 million for the first quarter of the prior year

Net Income was $3.3 million, compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $3.9 million for the first quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.25 for the quarter, compared to $0.32 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $0.29 for the first quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio was 60.6%, compared to 55.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 52.5% for the first quarter of the prior year (1)

Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.4%, compared to 10.8% in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 11.1% in the first quarter of the prior year

Non-performing loans were $26.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $27.1 million as of December 31, 2023, and $1.8 million as of March 31, 2023(2)



(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

(2) Of the non-performing loans $14.8 million, $15.0 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 is guaranteed by the SBA.

"We are pleased with the first quarter’s robust loan originations and encouraging credit quality performance, which highlights the resiliency of our differentiated business model,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise. “We also remained laser focused on executing our strategic initiatives during the quarter as we announced new lending and payments agreements, continued to build out our Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship platform and deepened our executive bench. In addition, given our strong balance sheet and earnings power, we announced a new share repurchase program. We remain on track to deliver on our target to further diversify our business model, which we expect will continue to enhance the Company’s long-term growth.”

Selected Financial Data For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Net Income $ 3,315 $ 4,156 $ 3,861 Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Return on average assets 2.2 % 2.9 % 3.8 % Return on average equity 8.4 % 10.8 % 11.1 % Yield on loans 14.80 % 16.21 % 17.24 % Cost of deposits 4.71 % 4.82 % 3.18 % Net interest margin 10.12 % 10.61 % 12.51 % Efficiency ratio(1) 60.6 % 55.8 % 52.5 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 12.70 $ 12.41 $ 11.26 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2) 26.6 % 26.5 % 32.6 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.6 % 20.7 % 24.0 % Full-time Equivalent (FTEs) 175 162 140

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Net Income

Net income was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in non-interest income resulting from a decline in the fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”) and lower strategic program fees, an increase in non-interest expense due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure, and a decrease in net interest income as our exposure to high rate consumer loans continues to decline. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense and other expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure and was offset in part by increases in net interest income driven by growth in the loans held for investment portfolio and non-interest income resulting from higher fees and gains on sale of loans.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields earned on the Bank’s loan balances as the Bank continues to step away from high yield loans, partially offset by increases on the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio, partially offset by increased interest rates paid on deposits and increased average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Loan originations totaled $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 billion for the prior quarter and $0.9 billion for the prior year period. Through the first four weeks of April, originations are tracking at roughly the same level as first quarter of 2024 originations.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 10.12%, compared to 10.61% for the prior quarter and 12.51% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the decreased yields and average balances in the loans held for sale portfolio and was partially offset by volume increases in the loans held for investment portfolio. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in net earning assets while the yield on those assets declined coupled with an increase in the funding costs.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.7 million for the prior year period. The provision remained stable when compared to the prior quarter as we continue to reduce the Strategic Program loans held for investment while growing our loan portfolio. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 increased when compared to the prior year period due primarily to qualitative factor adjustments based on the increase in nonperforming assets primarily related to the SBA portfolio toward the latter part of 2023. Non-performing assets stabilized in the first quarter of 2024 compared to recent quarters.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Noninterest income: Strategic Program fees $ 3,965 $ 4,229 $ 3,685 Gain on sale of loans 415 440 187 SBA loan servicing fees 466 450 591 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (124 ) 200 (300 ) Other miscellaneous income 742 716 364 Total noninterest income $ 5,464 $ 6,035 $ 4,527

Non-interest income was $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.0 million for the prior quarter and $4.5 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to the change in the fair value of the Company’s investment in BFG and a decrease in Strategic Program fees primarily due to lower originations. The increase from the prior year period was mainly due to an increase in miscellaneous income related to increased revenue from growth in the Company’s commercial operating lease portfolio and higher Strategic Program fees and gain on sales.

Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,562 $ 7,396 $ 5,257 Professional services 1,567 1,433 1,474 Occupancy and equipment expenses 980 923 712 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (198 ) (122 ) (253 ) Other operating expenses 1,896 1,751 1,547 Total noninterest expense $ 11,807 $ 11,381 $ 8,737

Non-interest expense was $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $11.4 million for the prior quarter and $8.7 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by spending to develop the business infrastructure to stand up the new initiatives and support our growing business. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure along with an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses reflecting the growth in our business.

Reflecting the expenses incurred to develop our business infrastructure build, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.6% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 55.8% for the prior quarter and 52.5% for the prior year period.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 26.5% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 28.5% for the prior quarter and 26.1% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was due primarily to resolution of state tax matters in the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $610.8 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase from $586.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and $442.3 million as of March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s commercial leases, SBA, and Strategic Program loans held-for-sale loan portfolios. The increase in total assets compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in deposits to support growth in the Company’s SBA, commercial leases, Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, and owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolios. Also contributing to the total asset increase for both comparison periods was the Company’s ownership increase in its investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”). The growth in the loan assets was funded in large part by the growth in deposits.

The following table shows the gross loans held for investment balances as of the dates indicated:

3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 ($s in thousands) Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans SBA $ 247,810 63.4 % $ 239,922 64.5 % $ 178,663 65.6 % Commercial leases 46,690 11.9 % 38,110 10.2 % 15,057 5.5 % Commercial, non-real estate 2,077 0.5 % 2,457 0.7 % 2,833 1.0 % Residential real estate 39,006 10.0 % 38,123 10.2 % 30,994 11.4 % Strategic Program loans 17,216 4.4 % 19,408 5.2 % 21,393 7.9 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 21,300 5.4 % 20,798 5.6 % 15,161 5.6 % Non-owner occupied 2,155 0.6 % 2,025 0.5 % 1,861 0.7 % Consumer 14,689 3.8 % 11,372 3.1 % 6,351 2.3 % Total period end loans $ 390,943 100.0 % $ 372,215 100.0 % $ 272,313 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 include $141.7 million, $131.7 million and $75.9 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was $2.7 million, $3.6 million and $6.9 million, respectively.

Total gross loans held for investment as of March 31, 2024 were $390.9 million, an increase from $372.2 million and $272.3 million as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the commercial leases, SBA 7(a), and consumer loan portfolios. The increase compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the SBA 7(a), commercial leases, consumer, and residential real estate loan portfolios.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 ($s in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 107,076 25.2 % $ 95,486 23.6 % $ 79,930 28.3 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 48,279 11.4 % 50,058 12.4 % 42,031 14.8 % Savings 11,206 2.6 % 8,633 2.1 % 7,963 2.8 % Money market 9,935 2.3 % 11,661 2.8 % 12,993 4.6 % Time certificates of deposit 247,600 58.4 % 238,995 59.0 % 140,276 49.5 % Total period end deposits $ 424,096 100.0 % $ 404,833 100.0 % $ 283,193 100.0 %

Total deposits as of March 31, 2024 increased to $424.1 million from $404.8 million and $283.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The increase from December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and brokered time certificates of deposit. The increase from March 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificate of deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. As of March 31, 2024, 32.4% of deposits at the Bank level were uninsured, compared to 31.1% as of December 31, 2023, and 36.1% as of March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, 5.9% of total deposits at the Bank were required under the Company’s Strategic Program agreements and an additional 9.6% were associated with other accounts owned by the Company or the Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2024 increased $7.4 million to $162.5 million from $155.1 million at December 31, 2023. Compared to March 31, 2023, total shareholders’ equity increased by $18.1 million from $144.4 million. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the additional capital issued in exchange for the Company’s increased ownership in BFG as well as the Company’s net income. The increase from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to the Company’s net income as well as the aforementioned BFG transaction, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s various repurchase programs.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

​ As of Capital Ratios 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage Ratio 20.6 % 20.7 % 24.0 % 9.0 %

The leverage ratio decrease from the prior year period primarily results from the growth in the loan portfolio. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

As of March 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 17,697 shares for $0.2 million under the Company’s share repurchase program announced in March 2024.

Definitive Agreement

The Company entered into a definitive agreement, dated as of July 25, 2023, as amended, with BFG and four members of BFG to acquire an additional 10% of its nonvoting ownership interests in exchange for 339,176 shares of the Company’s stock, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. On February 5, 2024, the transaction closed increasing the Company’s total equity ownership of BFG to 20%.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $26.0 million, or 6.6% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $27.1 million or 7.3% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2023 and $1.8 million or 0.7% as of March 31, 2023. Of the $26.0 million, $27.1 million, and $1.8 million nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively, $14.8 million, $15.0 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, are guaranteed by the SBA and $11.2 million, $12.1 million, and $0.7 million, respectively, is the balance of loans which do not carry SBA guarantees. The decrease in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to loans returning to performing status and charge-offs. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior year was primarily attributable to several loans in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio moving to non-accrual status due mainly to the negative impact of elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 3.2% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 3.5% as of December 31, 2023 and 4.4% as of March 31, 2023. The Company’s increased retention of most of the originated guaranteed portions in its SBA 7(a) loan program has been the primary factor in the decrease in this ratio from the prior quarter and year.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s net charge-offs were $3.4 million consistent with the net charge-offs recorded during the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased charge-offs related to the Company’s SBA portfolio, lease financing receivables and consumer loans.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ​($s in thousands) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Allowance for Credit Losses: Beginning Balance(1) $ 12,888 $ 12,986 $ 11,985 Impact of ASU 2016-13 Adoption — — 257 Adjusted Beginning Balance 12,888 12,986 12,242 Provision for Credit Losses(2) 3,145 3,272 2,668 Charge offs Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate (64 ) (104 ) — Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate Owner occupied (525 ) (561 ) (122 ) Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial (54 ) (281 ) (18 ) Consumer (41 ) (22 ) — Lease financing receivables (111 ) — — Strategic Program loans (2,946 ) (2,656 ) (3,025 ) Recoveries Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate 53 3 3 Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate Owner occupied 3 — — Non-owner occupied — (11 ) — Commercial and industrial — 1 2 Consumer — — — Lease financing receivables — — — Strategic Program loans 284 261 284 Ending Balance $ 12,632 $ 12,888 $ 12,034 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Nonperforming loans* $ 25,996 $ 27,127 $ 1,809 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 6.6 % 7.3 % 0.7 % Net charge offs to average loans held for investment 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.4 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 3.2 % 3.5 % 4.4 % Net charge offs $ 3,401 $ 3,370 $ 2,876

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023.

(2) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

*Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 include $14.8 million, $15.0 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise is reshaping the Banking value chain through Fintech enablement. The Company is at a key expansion point as it incorporates Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship offerings into its current platforms, creating an integrated Fintech banking solutions provider. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, done through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading Fintech brands. FinWise also manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide optionality for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is well positioned to help Fintechs through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($s in thousands)

​ As of 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 3,944 $ 411 $ 384 Interest-bearing deposits 111,846 116,564 105,225 Total cash and cash equivalents 115,790 116,975 105,609 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 14,820 15,388 13,880 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 349 238 449 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 54,947 47,514 25,413 Loans receivable, net 377,101 358,560 260,221 Premises and equipment, net 15,098 14,630 9,198 Accrued interest receivable 3,429 3,573 2,174 Deferred taxes, net — — 1,319 SBA servicing asset, net 4,072 4,231 5,284 Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value 8,200 4,200 4,500 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 4,104 4,293 4,855 Income tax receivable, net 2,400 2,400 — Other assets 10,523 14,219 9,397 Total assets $ 610,833 $ 586,221 $ 442,299 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 107,076 $ 95,486 $ 79,930 Interest-bearing 317,020 309,347 203,262 Total deposits 424,096 404,833 283,192 Accrued interest payable 588 619 117 Income taxes payable, net 3,207 1,873 2,511 Deferred taxes, net 508 748 — PPP Liquidity Facility 158 190 283 Operating lease liabilities 6,046 6,296 6,781 Other liabilities 13,748 16,606 5,062 Total liabilities 448,351 431,165 297,946 ​ Shareholders’ equity Common Stock 13 12 13 Additional paid-in-capital 55,304 51,200 54,827 Retained earnings 107,165 103,844 89,513 Total shareholders’ equity 162,482 155,056 144,353 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 610,833 $ 586,221 $ 442,299





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 16,035 $ 16,192 $ 12,342 Interest on securities 101 101 72 Other interest income 1,509 1,759 987 Total interest income 17,645 18,052 13,401 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,639 3,685 1,295 Total interest expense 3,639 3,685 1,295 Net interest income 14,006 14,367 12,106 Provision for credit losses 3,154 3,210 2,671 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,852 11,157 9,435 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 3,965 4,229 3,685 Gain on sale of loans, net 415 440 187 SBA loan servicing fees 466 450 591 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (124 ) 200 (300 ) Other miscellaneous income 742 716 364 Total non-interest income 5,464 6,035 4,527 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,562 7,396 5,257 Professional services 1,567 1,433 1,474 Occupancy and equipment expenses 980 923 712 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (198 ) (122 ) (253 ) Other operating expenses 1,896 1,751 1,547 Total non-interest expense 11,807 11,381 8,737 Income before income tax expense 4,509 5,811 5,225 Provision for income taxes 1,194 1,655 1,364 Net income $ 3,315 $ 4,156 $ 3,861 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,502,448 12,261,101 12,708,326 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,041,605 12,752,051 13,172,288 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,793,555 12,493,565 12,824,572





FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($s in thousands; Unaudited)

​ For the Three Months Ended ​ 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 111,911 $ 1,509 5.42 % $ 125,462 $ 1,759 5.56 % $ 88,038 $ 987 4.55 % Investment securities 15,174 101 2.67 % 15,670 101 2.56 % 14,142 72 2.07 % Strategic Program loans held for sale 42,452 3,475 32.93 % 45,370 4,307 37.66 % 31,041 3,061 39.99 % Loans held for investment 387,300 12,560 13.04 % 350,852 11,885 13.44 % 259,383 9,281 14.51 % Total interest earning assets 556,837 17,645 12.74 % 537,354 18,052 13.33 % 392,604 13,401 13.84 % Non-interest earning assets 39,123 32,202 22,813 Total assets $ 595,960 $ 569,556 $ 415,417 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 51,603 $ 503 3.92 % $ 47,784 $ 562 4.67 % $ 41,532 $ 385 3.76 % Savings 9,301 19 0.83 % 8,096 13 0.65 % 8,313 10 0.50 % Money market accounts 10,200 66 2.60 % 13,419 53 1.55 % 12,089 58 1.96 % Certificates of deposit 239,577 3,051 5.12 % 234,088 3,057 5.18 % 103,225 842 3.31 % Total deposits 310,681 3,639 4.71 % 303,387 3,685 4.82 % 165,159 1,295 3.18 % Other borrowings 172 — 0.35 % 206 — 0.35 % 297 — 0.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 310,853 3,639 4.71 % 303,593 3,685 4.82 % 165,456 1,295 3.18 % Non-interest bearing deposits 100,507 92,767 91,701 Non-interest bearing liabilities 25,446 21,099 16,602 Shareholders’ equity 159,154 152,097 141,658 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 595,960 $ 569,556 $ 415,417 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 14,006 8.04 % $ 14,367 8.51 % $ 12,106 10.67 % Net interest margin 10.12 % 10.61 % 12.51 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 179.13 % 177.00 % 237.29 %

FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months Ended 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 3/31/2023 Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 1,091,479 $ 1,177,704 $ 908,190 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 17,645 $ 18,052 $ 13,401 Interest expense 3,639 3,685 1,295 Net interest income 14,006 14,367 12,106 Provision for credit losses 3,154 3,210 2,671 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,852 11,157 9,435 Non-interest income 5,464 6,035 4,527 Non-interest expense 11,807 11,381 8,737 Provision for income taxes 1,194 1,655 1,364 Net income 3,315 4,156 3,861 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 610,833 $ 586,221 $ 442,299 Cash and cash equivalents 115,789 116,975 105,609 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 14,820 15,388 13,880 Loans receivable, net 377,101 358,560 260,221 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 54,947 47,514 25,413 SBA servicing asset, net 4,072 4,231 5,284 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 8,200 4,200 4,500 Deposits 424,096 404,833 283,192 Total shareholders' equity 162,482 155,056 144,353 Tangible shareholders’ equity(1) 162,482 155,056 144,353 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Book value per share $ 12.70 $ 12.41 $ 11.26 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 12.70 $ 12.41 $ 11.26 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 12,502,448 12,261,101 12,708,326 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,041,605 12,752,051 13,172,288 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,793,555 12,493,565 12,824,572 Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 26.6 % 26.5 % 32.6 % Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1) 26.6 % 26.5 % 32.6 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.6 % 20.7 % 24.0 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures