Byline Bank Highlights Small Business Borrowers During National Small Business Week

Five small business owners share their stories of success and partnership with Byline Bank

CHICAGO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank, the #1 SBA lender in Illinois and a top 5 SBA lender nationwide for fiscal year 2023, is joining the U.S. Small Business Administration in celebration of Small Business Week (April 28-May 4, 2024) by recognizing entrepreneurial borrowers who have fulfilled their aspirations of small business ownership thanks to tailored financing solutions from Byline.



Every weekday between April 29 and May 3, Byline Bank will highlight a small business owner—both in Chicagoland and around the country—who has found unparalleled support in their journey to launch and grow their business from Byline Bank financing and business counseling.

As a financing partner, Byline’s commitment to empowering small businesses has been pivotal in transforming good ideas into thriving companies able to positively impact their communities. The five businesses featured in this campaign serve as a testament to the resilience of small business owners and the crucial role that supportive financial partnerships can play in fostering entrepreneurship.

The customers profiled represent the diverse pathways owners take to fulfill their small-business dreams:

Building a minority-owned business: Charles Nkuku, owner of Lehman Midtown True Value Hardware in Chicago (IL): Charles Nkuku started working as a clerk at Midtown Hardware as a college student, bought the store shortly after he graduated, and 35 years later he’s still the proud owner of Lehman Midtown True Value Hardware. A longtime Byline business banking customer, Charles was recently able to take out a line of credit that allowed him to purchase necessary products for the store and better adapt to market changes and seasonal demands.

Inspired by his experiences abroad and driven by a passion for providing exceptional childcare, Air Force veteran Nick Plummer wanted to establish a Spanish-immersion childcare center that aligned with his values. Byline Bank embraced Nick's vision, and their unwavering support enabled him to become a franchise owner of Casa de Corazón, a childcare facility dedicated to environmental consciousness, compassionate teaching and holistic development.

This married couple are the owners of Redbird Barricades, a private traffic control business based in San Antonio, TX. Their journey to business ownership shows what can happen when big dreams are combined with a solid, consultative financial partnership. When the opportunity arose for the couple to acquire Four J Traffic Controls, a company Trevor helped manage for years, Byline Bank stepped in to make the transition from employee to owner swift and seamless.

Andrew Peontke moved up through the metal fabrication business and didn't initially see himself becoming a business owner, but a partnership with Byline Bank empowered him to buy his manufacturing business—and soon grow its annual revenue and employee count. By providing key financing and ongoing business consultation, the success of Estes Laser & Manufacturing exemplifies Byline's unwavering dedication to its business customers.

This Chicago native has a passion for creativity and a dedication to his craft that has propelled him into the big leagues. Through Jorge's vision, drive and the support of Byline Bank, his apparel-printing company has blossomed from a one-man, bedroom-based venture into a thriving operation in a 5,000-square-foot East Pilsen location with an ever-growing staff and client list, including Nike and Adidas. From helping him to secure critical financing to providing personalized guidance and support, Byline Bank has been a crucial partner in the growth of Jorge's business.



“We are excited to honor the drive and innovation of small business owners during National Small Business Week,” said Stephen Ball, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Banking at Byline Bank. “Our local business banking team understands the community and the needs of small businesses in Chicagoland. We are proud to have played a role in the ongoing success of the amazing businesses highlighted, as well as all the business customers we serve.”

“Byline’s national SBA lending team can help businesses find customized financing solutions that meet their needs, whether they’re growing a business, buying an existing business or just starting out,” said Tom Abraham, President of Small Business Capital at Byline Bank. “We are passionate about helping small businesses through every stage of their journey, and pride ourselves on our personalized approach and flexibility in the loan structuring process. It is incredibly gratifying to see our customers succeed, grow and flourish.”

