Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,349 in the last 365 days.

Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on or about May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2024.

About ASTEC

Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries
Instagram  https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@astec6306/featured
Twitter @astecindustries

Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
sanderson@astecindustries.com
+1 (423) 899-5898
www.astecindustries.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more