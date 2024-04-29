Rivers Agency Launches Dynamic New Website

Chapel Hill, NC, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers Agency, an award-winning advertising agency and Certified Women’s Business Enterprise , elevated its digital presence today with the unveiling of a sleek, new website . The innovative site puts the agency’s robust creative and digital expertise front and center and invites users to experience the team’s capabilities in a dynamic, engaging fashion.

“Our website is so much more than our digital calling card,” said Lauren Rivers, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rivers Agency. “It’s our opportunity to introduce who we are to the world, show how we think differently, why our culture is unique and fun, and present the incredible results our hardworking creatives and digital wizards can achieve with our clients.”

On the new site, users are fluidly led through a vast array of projects and campaigns Rivers has created for clients, ranging from national chains to beloved local brands. With a mix of video and animation, the site evokes the energy and passion the team brings to every project.

“Our team had a lot of fun flexing our skills to tell Rivers’ story in a compelling, new way,” said Sarah Owens, Executive Creative Director of Rivers Agency. “With the top UX experts, brand strategists, creatives and developers in-house, we can push the boundaries to create custom sites that are as intuitive and effective as they are beautifully designed.”

Updates to the site include simplified and enhanced navigation, results-oriented case studies and more visual storytelling.

“We’ve been a pioneer in website development since the early days of the web — even creating Capel Rugs and First Bank’s original sites in 1996 and 1998,” Rivers said. “Today, our team remains on the cutting edge of the latest digital technologies and optimization best practices to create online experiences that connect with users. As the front door through which so many of our clients and team members discover us, we’re thrilled to have a site that fully embodies what Rivers Agency has achieved and everything we can do to raise the visibility of brands and their messages.”

According to Rivers, the agency’s design and production teams “push clients to explore new territories and wow their target communities with engaging surprises, and our new website reflects the power of these unique capabilities.”

About Rivers Agency

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.

We’re proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards and W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. Our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.

To see our work or learn more, visit riversagency.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter and Instagram .

For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency: publicrelations@riversagency.com 919-932-9985