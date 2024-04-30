Attend The Salt Lake Spring Home Expo: May 3 to May 5, 2024, At The Mountain America Expo Center

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Salt Lake Spring Home Expo: May 3 through May 5, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the Salt Lake City area, the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, solar, lighting, painting, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home spas and more will be participating at the Salt Lake Home Expo.

Salt Lake City residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the Salt Lake Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday May 3, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm; on Saturday May 4, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm; and on Sunday May 5, 2024 from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. The Mountain America Expo Center is located at 9575 State Street, Sandy, UT 84070. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-708-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/



Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

435-708-HOME (4663)

info@nationwideexpos.com

Marketing Inquiries:

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com