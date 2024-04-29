Pulse Technology named to 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois list for fourth consecutive year

Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Techology

The "Best Places to Work" competition is sponsored by Workforce Research Group and promoted by Daily Herald

SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Pulse Technology (https://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program, which began in 2006, is a survey and analysis managed by Workforce Research Group and conducted by media partner Daily Herald.

Pulse Technology has been selected for this award in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

Companies from across the state entered a two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

In notifying Pulse Technology of its selection, Workforce Research Group Program Coordinator Abigail Akers said, “Creating a great workplace where employees are eager to give their best effort every day is challenging. Being named to the list demonstrates that your organization has what it takes to retain and recruit a highly engaged workforce. She added, “On behalf of Daily Herald Suburban Business, we applaud you and thank you for your continued participation and support. Workforce Research Group appreciates the opportunity to partner with you in your efforts to maintain workplace excellence.”

Pulse Technology will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards in-person luncheon, hosted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business on May 9 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn. Additionally, Pulse Technology will receive statewide recognition in a special June 2024 issue.

A list of all honorees was announced in the April 19 issue of the Daily Herald Suburban Business.

Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology, said, “We’re pleased to have been chosen by The Daily Herald and Workforce Research Group for this recognition. It’s an honor to have been selected now for four years in a row. We have a strong and positive workplace culture, and a team of people who are the best in the industry. We appreciate their feedback on the survey which made out selection possible. We thank the Daily Herald and Workforce Research Group for their advocacy and we congratulate the other companies who have also been selected.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, as well as custom and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1955. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Merrillville, IN, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007,Best Places to Work in IL for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/