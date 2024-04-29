Electrify Expo Rolls into Phoenix, Bringing an Impressive Lineup of Brands Including Tesla, BMW, Ford, Kia, Nikola and more to Arizona for the First Time

The festival takes over 1 million square feet at State Farm Stadium to thrill Arizona residents in electric vehicles, e-bikes, electric skateboards and scooters from the world’s leading brands.

This is Electrify Expo’s first and only stop in the Southwest and is expected to attract thousands of attendees from the region who are eager to experience the next generation of transportation.

PHOENIX, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, continues its 2024 season at a new location, marking the festival's first stop in a new state – Phoenix, Arizona. The weekend-long event will take place at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals and the 2023 Super Bowl, on May 4-5, offering attendees unparalleled experiences with cutting-edge electric mobility. Electrify Expo will take over 1 million square feet of the West lot and Great Lawn and bring a weekend full of fun for the entire family. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience seat time in some of the hottest EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, as well as e-bikes, e-skateboards, e-scooters and more. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/phoenix .

Special Attractions for Phoenix:

Attendees at Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world's leading electric cars and trucks alongside electric bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

The Tesla Cybertruck will be available for an up close and personal experience for Phoenix attendees and will also be at all the remaining festival stops throughout 2024.

Electrify Race League will make its debut in Phoenix and will unite top athletes in e-mobility from across the nation for a thrilling series of competitions.

will host a full weekend of programming providing a unique forum where industry spokespeople and specialists will address frequently asked questions about buying an EV as well as debunking EV myths. Electrify Showoff, a custom car show within the festival will ​​feature the world’s most radical customized EVs and inspire Electrify Expo attendees with ideas of how they can customize their own rides.



Arizona’s EV adoption rate is amongst the top 10 states with the most electric vehicle registrations in the country. The city of Phoenix has set a goal to have 280,000 EVs on its streets by 2030 as part of the Transportation Electrification Action Plan, unanimously passed by the Phoenix government in 2022.

“With EV and hybrid adoption rapidly accelerating in Phoenix, it is the perfect time to bring Electrify Expo to Arizona,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We are a fun-factory for all ages, chock-full of demo courses and experiences that blow people’s minds about what going electric is all about. Whether you are all in on EV’s, or even a skeptic like I once was, come on out and feel the thrill of going electric this weekend at State Farm Stadium.”





Various types of demo courses are available ranging from high-performance experiences to a comfortable street cruise. Electrify Expo is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Ford: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

BMW: i4, i5, i7, iX, 330e, X5 50e, XM

Kia: EV9, Sorento, EV6, Carnival HEV, Niro EV Wave, Sportage PHEV

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Nikola: Tre BEV

In addition to automakers, Phoenix attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

NIU

Greenger

SUPER 73

Rad Power Bikes

Amazon

Stacyc Stablity Bikes for Kids

Land Moto

Monday Motorbikes

Magnum Bikes

Superbeast Skateboards

and many more



For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6625ef6e-8e0f-4995-ad9f-2b028e402e67