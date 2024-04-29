Liberty Star Summarizes Geochemical Results from Hay Mountain Drilling Program, SE Arizona

TUCSON, AZ, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (“ Liberty Star ” or the “ Company ”) ( OTCMarkets: LBSR ) is pleased to announce the geochemical results of our recent drilling program at the Hay Mountain Property.



The first hole, HM-23-01, drilled to 1500 feet collared in a downfaulted block of limestone. The vertically drilled hole did encounter two zones of epithermal quartz veining, roughly parallel to the core from 627’ to 651’ and from 802’ to 912’. Both intersections reported gold values to 8PPB indicating that there is gold in the system at depth. Gold deposition in epithermal veins is not only controlled by chemistry, but also by pressure and temperature. The higher up in the system the fluids travel, the lower the pressure and temperature becomes, and the gold is left behind. This hole will be deepened, and additional angled holes will be drilled around it in the future to establish the width and grade of this gold system at depth. This mineralization is likely related to that seen on the Red Rock Canyon property. HM 23-01 did not produce any significant copper values.

The second hole, HM-23-02 was drilled vertically to 3437 feet, 0.6 miles east of the first hole. This hole encountered a marble front and intense propylitic alteration as previously reported. It also encountered four, flat lying sills of diorite intrusive between 2066’ and 2317’ down hole. These sills contained fragments of chalcopyrite and reported elevated copper content indicating that they had intruded through a more richly mineralized body nearby.

The highest-grade copper intersection in these sills was from 2228’ to 2240’ reporting 0.07% copper, including three feet from 2234 to 2237 reporting 0.114%.

Sample # From ‘ To’ Description Cu PPM 475618 2133 2135 Altered diorite 287 475626 2228 2231 Diorite with <1% disseminated py & cpy 929 475627 2231 2234 Diorite with <1% disseminated py & cpy 339 475628 2234 2237 Best mineralized section of Diorite with to 1% py. Cpy 1440 478629 2237 2240 Diorite with <1% disseminated py & cpy 128.5

No significant gold grades were returned for this hole, although the PXRF used in the field did indicate gold in several samples. Those samples have been re-submitted for further analysis to check for nugget effect.

Overall, this drilling program was successful. The Company began the program hoping to encounter alteration related to porphyry intrusives and ended up not only finding that, but mineralization related to nearby intrusives as well. Porphyritic intrusions typically involve multiple phases of magma emplacement. Each phase may have a different grade of polymetallic minerals, from none at all to highly enriched. Based on observation of the core, these diorite sills are a late-stage pulse of magmatism. They have consumed the highly altered rocks into which they intruded. Our task now is to identify the main source of the magmatic intrusion as these copper bearing sills clearly point to a strongly mineralized body nearby. We are currently planning for our next round of drilling.

This assessment has been provided by Liberty Star’s Chief Geologist Jim Bryce, a “qualified person” as defined by S-K 1300.

Currently, The Company has a crew in the field channel sampling the jasperoid bodies on the Red Rock Canyon property. Assays will be reported as they are received.

Visit lbsr.us for more about Liberty Star Minerals, the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project & the Hay Mountain Project, including images, maps and technical reports

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties which are located over what management considers some of North America’s richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company’s premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

