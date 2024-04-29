FHFA Announces New Division of Public Interest Examination

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Washington, D.C. – The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today announced the creation of a new Division of Public Interest Examination (DPIE), which will be responsible for supervisory oversight of the Agency’s regulated entities in the areas of affordable housing, community development, diversity and inclusion, consumer protection, and fair lending. FHFA serves as regulator and conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) and regulator of the Federal Home Loan Bank System.

Establishment of the new division will highlight the Agency’s focus on public interest examinations and increase synergy and collaboration between existing public interest examination programs. James Wylie will serve as the Deputy Director for DPIE. Wylie has led FHFA’s Office of Fair Lending Oversight since 2018.

“FHFA has a statutory obligation to ensure our regulated entities operate in the public interest,” said Director Sandra L. Thompson. “Since joining the Agency, James has guided FHFA in maturing its fair lending supervision program, and he is well prepared to lead and strengthen these critical supervision functions.”

This organizational change has been shared with National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) Chapter 343, and FHFA is committed to working with the union to complete impact and implementation bargaining.

About James Wylie: Wylie previously served as the Associate Director of FHFA’s Office of Fair Lending Oversight. Prior to joining FHFA, he worked on consumer protection and fair lending regulations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and on fair housing matters at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Wylie has also been an instructor for the National Fair Housing Training Academy. He has a J.D. from the University of Oklahoma and a B.A. in history from the University of Tulsa.

