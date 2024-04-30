Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills Provides Assisted Living and Memory Care near Southfield, MI
Fairmont Senior Living in Farmington Hills offers assisted living and memory care near Southfield, MI, ensuring compassionate support for residents.SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is pleased to announce that they provide assisted living and memory care services near Southfield, MI. Their dedicated senior living community offers exceptional home care to help seniors enjoy a better quality of life in a comfortable environment.
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills understands the value of creating a senior living community near Southfield, MI that allows them to provide the best care for seniors. They recognize that many seniors want to maintain their independence, making assisted living an excellent choice. With their comfortable apartments and various amenities, seniors can maintain independence while accessing assistance with housekeeping and other needs when required. Assisted living is often an excellent solution for individuals who can’t safely remain in their homes but don’t require frequent assistance.
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills also offers memory care services to individuals near Southfield, MI. Those who have dementia or Alzheimer’s are at an increased risk of wandering and other health concerns. With memory care services, families can feel confident that their loved ones are in good hands.
Anyone interested in learning about this senior living community near Southfield, MI, can visit the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or call 1-248-538-9200.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is a community proudly providing assisted living and memory care services to seniors near Farmington Hills, MI. Their dedicated team can help seniors in maintaining their privacy and independence. They offer various amenities and activities to keep seniors active and engaged.
