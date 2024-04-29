Maximizing MLS Tool Utilization: Tailoring Training for Power Users

It’s not at all unusual for MLS organizations to be disappointed by the limited adoption of MLS tools among top-producing members. Despite the undeniable benefits these tools offer, many power users seem reluctant to fully embrace them. Since top producers are the ones driving the success of a real estate market, it is imperative to find ways to engage them with training designed for the unique needs of those that complete several transactions per month.

Through the WAV Group Customer Experience Index Survey, we survey nearly 250,000 agents annually and have received tens of thousands of responses. Particiatipating MLSs deliver 11 technologies, on average, and yet few, if any subscribers take advantage of the entire suite of tools.

We have also observed that many MLSs do not provide training for anything other than theri core tools – the MLS, public records and RPR. Its impossible for subscribers to fully understand your suite of tools if you don’t promote them via training.

Understanding User Need

To effectively address the challenges faced by top producers, specifically, it’s essential to first understand their unique needs and preferences as well as their own suite of technology solutions. This begins with conducting surveys and interviews specifically targeting this demographic. By gathering insights we can gain a deeper understanding of their workflows, pain points, and desired outcomes. Many don’t think of the MLS as a core technology provider. They believe they need to rely on their own technologies and don’t realize that many MLS technologies are designed to help them increase productivity.

Identifying specific challenges and requirements is the next step in the process. Whether the top producer’s disinterest is due to a deep familiarity with a different platform (and perhaps an unwillingness to switch), a lack of understanding of what’s being offered (including certain features), or a desire for more advanced functionality, pinpointing the specific areas where MLS power users might struggle or seek improvement in the technology offered is crucial for developing targeted training solutions.

Developing Specialized Training

Armed with insights from top producers, we can now begin crafting advanced training modules tailored to their needs. These modules should go beyond basic functionality and delve into more advanced features and capabilities offered by MLS tools. By providing top producers with the knowledge and skills they need to fully leverage these tools, we empower them to maximize their productivity and effectiveness.

Offering personalized coaching and support is another key component of effective training for power users. One-on-one guidance and assistance ensures that each agent receives the individualized attention they need to succeed. Whether it’s troubleshooting technical issues or brainstorming creative solutions, personalized support can make all the difference in helping these users increase their familiarity with and unlock the full potential of MLS tools.

Fostering Community and Collaboration

In addition to individualized training and support, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among top producers can further enhance their experience with MLS tools. This can be achieved through various initiatives, such as facilitating knowledge-sharing sessions where agents can exchange tips, tricks, and best practices.

Teaching brokerages how to establish mentorship programs that pair experienced tech users with newcomers can also provide valuable guidance and support on both ends, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth within the MLS community.

Increasing Adoption By Meeting Top Producers Where They Are

Targeted training tailored to the needs of its highest producers is essential for maximizing MLS tool utilization for all subscribers. When an MLS understands the unique challenges and requirements of top-producing agents, develops specialized training modules, and fosters a sense of community and collaboration within brokerages and the MLS, top-producing agents fully leverage the capabilities of MLS tools and drive greater success within the organization.

If you need help building out a curriculum of productivity-centric technologies for top producers, WAV Group is here to help. As the most respected and largest MLS research firm in North America, we are uniquely qualified to help you outline a training series that will significantly increase adoption and appreciation of the value of your MLS. If you need help promoting your training programs, WAV Group’s marketing agency can help build out a promotional campaign to build attendance and effectiveness of your training programs.