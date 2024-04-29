The American Heart Association Launches PSA Encouraging People to Protect Their Me Time
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constant or chronic stress may negatively impact heart health. Common stressors like money, work, health, and family responsibilities can be a major barrier to living a healthy life. They contribute to high blood pressure, increased heart rate and inflammation, which can lead to cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke. Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, and it disproportionately affects Hispanic/Latino communities due to socioeconomic determinants of health like lack of access to health care and food insecurity.
This new PSA from the American Heart Association challenges people to protect their “me time” by taking small steps to reduce stress like exercising, putting their phones down, breathing or connecting with a loved one to help their mind, heart and body. The 30 seconds message highlights the need for communities to work together to ensure everyone has access to the resources needed to maintain good heart-health.
For more information, please visit https://www.heart.org/stress.
About the American Heart Association:
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere.
Erin Montie
