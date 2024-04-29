Shapiro Administration Continues Small Business Week Tour in Northampton County, Highlights Governor’s Budget Proposal to Invest in Our Downtowns and Main Streets

From Northampton to Luzerne to Somerset counties, the Shapiro Administration is celebrating Small Business Week and encourages Pennsylvanians to show their support for their local downtowns and main streets.

Supporting small businesses and main streets is an essential component of the Governor’s economic development strategy and 2024-25 budget proposal —which includes a total of $600 million in economic development investments.

Bethlehem, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Business Finance Mandy Book today toured downtown Bethlehem in Northampton County with local leaders to emphasize the important impact small businesses have on their local and the Commonwealth’s economies and encouraged Pennsylvanians to support their local downtowns and main streets throughout Small Business Week ― April 28 through May 4, 2024.

Today’s Small Business Week celebration highlights Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in our small businesses, Main Streets, and local communities. As part of the Governor’s 2024-25 budget that puts forth a bold vision to create economic opportunity all across Pennsylvania, he is calling for a $25 million investment in the proposed Main Street Matters program.

Small Business Week celebrates the contributions that our small businesses make to the culture and fabric of the communities in which they reside. Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians and uplift small businesses like the ones DCED toured today in Bethlehem.

“The innovative small businesses and hard-working entrepreneurs we visited today along Main Street in Bethlehem are truly what fuels Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Deputy Secretary Book. “When small businesses thrive, so do our communities. That’s why Governor Shapiro is so passionate about calling for smart investments that strengthen our downtowns and communities through the proposed Main Street Matters program.”

Deputy Secretary Book was joined by local leaders for the event as they visited a number of the city’s businesses, including: the Moravian Book Shop, The Flying Egg restaurant, Seasons Olive Oil and Vinegar Taproom, Donegal Square gift show, and Aardvark sports store.

“Bethlehem is fortunate to have two thriving and vibrant downtown business districts where our small business owners have cultivated special shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences around our unique colonial and industrial historical assets,” said Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds. “Governor Shapiro’s Main Street Matters program is a welcome investment that can further support these businesses, which is critical as we seek a World Heritage designation and continue to attract and invite residents and visitors to these areas as the gateways to our city. We are grateful for the Governor’s initiative and his commitment to advancing economic development programs and tools that support diverse communities across Pennsylvania.”

DCED Secretary Rick Siger kicked off small business week last Friday during a tour of downtown New Cumberland in Cumberland County. As part of this year’s Small Business Week, DCED is visiting local businesses all across the Commonwealth: Franklin, Venango County (April 30); Media, Delaware County (May 1); Hazleton, Luzerne County (May 2); and Somerset, Somerset County (May 3).

The celebration of Small Business Week builds upon Governor Shapiro’s commitment to build an economy that works for all. Earlier this year, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to reignite our economy and build vibrant and resilient regions where small businesses support their local residents and communities.

The Governor’s proposed 2024-2025 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to his ten-year strategy, including:

$25 million for the Main Street Matters program.

for the Main Street Matters program. $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania.

in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania. $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets.

to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets. $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

If funded, these initiatives will complement the existing technical and financial assistance provided by DCED and our partner networks throughout Pennsylvania, including:

