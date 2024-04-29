Submit Release
ACWA Spring Conference Explores Top California Water Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Spring Conference & Expo May 8-9 will draw local water agency leaders from throughout California to Sacramento for updates, analyses and perspectives on multiple issues affecting the state’s water community.

Panel discussions will explore critical challenges facing the state, including climate extremes, groundwater sustainability, water use efficiency regulations, financing water infrastructure projects and Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay-Delta water management.

Keynote speakers will include California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot and Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) President and CEO Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who served as California Chief Justice between 2011 and 2022.

A conference brochure with more information is available online, along with guidelines for news media coverage of ACWA events. For media credentials, contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT:       ACWA 2024 Spring Conference & Expo
     
WHEN:   Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9
     
WHERE:   SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, downtown Sacramento

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387


