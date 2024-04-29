Gauteng government engages with Women in Transport, 30 Apr
Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, host a session with Women in Transport in the province.
This gathering aims to foster active dialogue amongst women in the transport sector, delving into opportunities and challenges they encounter.
It further seeks to engage on pertinent issues, revival and expansion of the role of women within the sector.
Details of the event:
Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: 45 Commisioner Street, Auditorium
For more information, please contact:
Department’s Head of Communications
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za