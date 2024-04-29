Submit Release
Gauteng government engages with Women in Transport, 30 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, host a session with Women in Transport in the province.

This gathering aims to foster active dialogue amongst women in the transport sector, delving into opportunities and challenges they encounter.

It further seeks to engage on pertinent issues, revival and expansion of the role of women within the sector.

Details of the event:
Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024 
Time: 11h00 
Venue: 45 Commisioner Street, Auditorium  

For more information, please contact: 
Department’s Head of Communications  
Ms Melitah Madiba  
Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson  
Mr Lesiba Mpya  
Cell: 078 450 9841  
E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za 
 

