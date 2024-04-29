Gauteng government engages with Women in Transport, 30 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, host a session with Women in Transport in the province.

This gathering aims to foster active dialogue amongst women in the transport sector, delving into opportunities and challenges they encounter.

It further seeks to engage on pertinent issues, revival and expansion of the role of women within the sector.

Details of the event:

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: 45 Commisioner Street, Auditorium

For more information, please contact:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

