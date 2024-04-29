UNS Announces New Health Store Manager Appointment

Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) is pleased to announce that as of May 1, 2024, Mr. Henry Lee will be the new UNS Health Store manager.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) is pleased to announce that as of May 1, 2024, Mr. Henry Lee will be the new UNS Health Store manager.The current manager, Adam Avery, who has been with UNS for more than 10 years, is leaving to pursue his own business in a field he is passionate about – firearms training. The UNS management and staff wish Adam the best in his future endeavors.“Adam has done an excellent job as manager of the UNS Health Store over the years and his contribution to the company is appreciated,” said UNS CEO, Daniele G. Lattanzi.Henry Lee will take over the UNS Health Store Manager position on May 1, 2024. He has been on post for the past six weeks learning the ropes from Avery. So, he is fully prepared to take orders from practitioners, ensure orders are shipped promptly and correctly, swiftly handle online accounts and orders, and see that new practitioner accounts are rapidly approved.“I am originally from Portland, Oregon, and was raised to look at life with a natural and holistic approach,” said Lee. “I am excited to work with the UNS practitioners and help them get the holistic products they need to service their patients.”You can contact Henry Lee at unsstore@unsinc.info or (727)-683-5893.