Visgenx to Present at the 9th Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

Visgenx, a retinal gene therapy Company

Will address the use of Gene Therapy to increase retinal concentrations of Long Chain and Very Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids as a treatment for dry AMD

The Innovation Summit is sponsored by the Foundation for Fighting Blindness and it is a great forum to present new data on the gene therapy (VGX-0111) we are developing for the treatment of dry AMD.” — Marty Emanuele