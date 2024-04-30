Clean Me Debuts Mobile App Connecting Car Owners With Local Mobile Car Washers
UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Me is pleased to announce the launch of its new app, a mobile car wash marketplace that reinvents the way people care for their vehicles. The Clean Me app is designed to offer increased convenience by bringing top-rated mobile car washers directly to the customer, whether they are at home or work.
At its core, Clean Me's app allows users to effortlessly book a car wash in the UK with just a few taps on their smartphone. "With our platform, getting your car washed is as easy as ordering a pizza," says Wesley Walker, Founder & CEO of Clean Me. "Our app takes the hassle out of maintaining your vehicle by eliminating the need to travel to a car wash and wait in line."
Currently, the service is now available in over 1,200 towns, cities, and villages throughout England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Customers can select an operator, book a time slot, and make payments all within the app. After the service is completed, the operator receives the payment directly, making the process seamless for both parties.
Clean Me's unique approach empowers operators by enabling them to create custom profiles, set their own prices, and offer personalized services. The platform does not charge any entry fees, and operators can integrate their calendars to manage bookings without conflicts. This level of autonomy is unmatched in the marketplace and allows for a tailored service to every customer.
"Our operators are at the heart of our business," explains Walker. "We provide them with a ready customer base, without the need for their own marketing. This means they can focus on what they do best – delivering excellent car wash services."
This innovative approach has already attracted over 140 mobile valeters and detailers to sign up to the platform. Clean Me differentiates itself by allowing direct communication between customers and washers, providing peace of mind and the opportunity for customers to ask any last-minute questions.
Wesley Walker, a car enthusiast with a strong background in Data Analytics and Digital Marketing, founded Clean Me in October 2021. His vision was to create a marketplace that provided mobile car washers with the opportunity to grow their businesses without the traditional overheads associated with marketing. The company has made significant strides since its inception, demonstrating rapid growth and a strong user base within just a few months of the app's launch.
For more information, please visit https://www.cleanme.co.uk/.
About Clean Me
Clean Me is mobile car wash marketplace that makes car care convenient and accessible. Founded by Wesley Walker, the platform covers a vast network across the UK and has garnered a substantial following of mobile valeters and detailers who offer their services through the app. With no entry fees and the freedom to set their own prices, operators on Clean Me enjoy the flexibility to build their business on their terms. For car owners, Clean Me offers the ultimate convenience, delivering quality car wash services wherever they are.
Wesley Walker
Wesley Walker
Clean Me
admin@cleanme.co.uk