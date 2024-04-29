Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,037 in the last 365 days.

Geochemical evidence of temporal ecosystem photosynthetic plasticity within a pristine coral atoll

Geochemical evidence of temporal ecosystem photosynthetic plasticity within a pristine coral atoll

Published 29 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: algae, biological response, chemistry, community composition, laboratory, photosynthesis, South Pacific

The impacts of ocean acidification on coral reef macroalgal community composition and metabolism have implications for the habitat supporting capacity of future reefs. In this pilot study, we use co-located semi-hourly measurements of total dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC), total alkalinity, and the stable carbon isotope composition of DIC (δ13CDIC) over a 27 + h period from Tetiaroa Atoll, French Polynesia, to investigate the potential for reef carbonate chemistry to record information related to benthic photosynthetic community composition and response to natural gradients in ambient acidity and dissolved carbon dioxide. The results of this preliminary sampling and modeling exercise suggest that Tetiaroa’s macroalgal communities express plastic carbon-concentrating mechanisms (CCMs) over daily cycles of productivity but may potentially vary this expression as a function of ambient CO2 and acidity within the ecosystem. Additional studies are, therefore, underway to investigate the implications of these observations for reef macroalgal compositional differences under rapidly acidifying oceans.

Bolden I. W., Sachs J. P. & Gagnon A. C., in press. Geochemical evidence of temporal ecosystem photosynthetic plasticity within a pristine coral atoll. Coral Reefs. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Geochemical evidence of temporal ecosystem photosynthetic plasticity within a pristine coral atoll

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more