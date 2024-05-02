Superstars Matthias Manasi and Rüya Taner with the Orquestra Sinfonica do Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro

Rüya Taner, pianist Rüya Taner, pianist Matthias Manasi, conductor (Photo: Laurence Chaperon)

Two exceptional works, two exceptional artists: Rüya Taner and Matthias Manasi with works by Mozart, Tschaikovsky and Balci in a symphony concert in Brasília.

NEW YORK, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superstars Matthias Manasi and Rüya Taner perform with the Orquestra Sinfonica do Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro in Teatro Plinio Marcos in Brazil's capital city Brasília. The concert titled “Turkish Concert” will take place on 16 May 2024.

The concert will open with the lively and colorful Balkan Overture by Istanbul born Turkish composer Oghuzhan Balci, who is one of today's leading contemporary composers. Star pianist Rüya Taner will then be the soloist in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467. This will be followed by Peter Tschaikovsky's "Francesca da Rimini" whose dramatic music tells the story of a forbidden love without a happy ending. Poetry – that was what Peter Tchaikovsky missed when he attended the Ring performance in Bayreuth in 1876; in the same year he realized his own idea of ​​poetic music in the orchestral fantasy “Francesca da Rimini”, which unfolds a magnificent and rousing tableau, from lyrical passages with beguiling richness of color to dramatic and theatrical outbursts. Based on an episode from Dante's "Inferno", the tragic plot of the original also reflects the composer's emotional turmoil at a time when he was caught up in the greatest inner crisis of his life.

The concert with the Orquestra Sinfonica do Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro will take place on 16 May 2024, 8.00pm

OGHUZHAN BALCI - Balkan Overture

W. A. MOZART - Piano Concerto C Major No. 21, K.476

PETER TSCHAIKOVSKY - Francesca da Rimini

📍 This concert takes place at Teatro Plinio Marcos - Eixo Cultural Ibero Americano, SDC Complexo Cultural Funarte

Brasília, DF, 70740-610, Brasilien

🕒 1 hour, 40 min (including intermission)

Rüya Taner

Rüya Taner, acknowledged as one of Turkey's new generation leading concert pianists and a Steinway artist, is originally from Turkish Republic of North Cyprus. Her musical training began with her father, which followed studies at Ankara State Conservatoire with Mithat Fenmen and Tulga Cetiz. At the age of 11, highly Gifted Children Act enabled Taner to gain a state scholarship to London, where she studied with Joan Havill at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, gaining both degrees from AGSM and ARCM from The Royal College of Music and the rarely given Concert Recital Diploma.

Throughout her student years, she participated in many master classes including Pascal Devoyon (London) and Pascal Roge (Nice), after which she performed together at Bellapais Festival in Northern Cyprus. A prize winner of many national festivals around the United Kingdom, which include first prize at "National Mozart Piano Competition, Oxford and Hatfield" festivals, in which she was praised by critics for her interpretation of Franz Liszt and later at her London Wigmore Hall debut recital.

Since her debut at The Wigmore Hall, she appeared at London’s St. John's Smith Square, Fairfield Hall and major venues within the U.K. She has toured extensively over almost 75 countries in Europe, USA, Asia and the Gulf region, giving solo recitals, chamber music and concerto performances.

Taner has performed with the leading State and private orchestras in Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Antalya, Bursa, Adana and Mersin, The Turkish Armed Forces Band orchestra in Turkey, Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra, Moldovan National Symphony Orchestra, MAV Orchestra in Hungary, Philharmonic orchestras in Belgium, Ukraine, Sarajevo, Macedonia, Greece, Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan and The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra. Her performances abroad have been broadcasted on national radio and television in Northern Cyprus, Italy, Slovakia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Turkey & TRNC.

As well as furthering her solo career, Taner has dedicated more time to chamber music, giving performances with the new generation soloist and two piano recitals with "ADAP" (Association for Artists United for Peace) musicians, of which she is a permanent member.

Her recordings of "Wigmore Hall Debut Recital" live in London and "Sweet Waters of Europe" recorded at the Rudolfinum in Prague, received much acclaim from the press and music lovers around the world.

Matthias Manasi

Since his acclaimed debuts at several opera houses and with several international orchestras Matthias has been one of the outstanding conductors of his generation. The German conductor Matthias Manasi was celebrated early on as a child prodigy and entered early an international career as conductor. He began to study piano at age 3 and violin at age 8 and decided to become an orchestra conductor at age 10. As a child prodigy on the piano, he started to perform as a pianist in public at age 10 and performed with various orchestras. He started to study early, at age 14 he started to study in Stuttgart with Wolfgang Bloser, at age 16 he became a student in Stuttgart in the piano class of Eta Tanay. Also in Stuttgart he then studied conducting with Thomas Ungar and piano with Andrzej Ratusiński at the Stuttgart University of Music and Performing Arts and piano with Carmen Piazzini at the Karlsruhe University of Music. From the age of 19 he started to work as a repetitor and assistant conductor at the Staatsoper Stuttgart and made his conducting debut at the age of 19 with Stravinsky's 'L'Histoire du soldat'. During his studies he was an assistant to Heinz Holliger (SWR Symphonieorchester), Manfred Honeck (Czech Philharmonic, Prague Chamber Choir, Internationale Bachakademie Stuttgart) and Miguel Angel Gómez Martinez.

After his assistantship at the Staatsoper Stuttgart, while still a student, he started to work as Kapellmeister at the Opernhaus Kiel, where he conducted operas such as Die Frau ohne Schatten, Wozzeck, Die tote Stadt, Hänsel und Gretel, Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor, Das Rheingold, Die Walküre, Der Rattenfänger, La Cenerentola and Turandot. He then conducted as a Kapellmeister at the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater, among others, Siegfried, Götterdämmerung, Pelléas et Mélisande, Glückliche Reise and Der Wildschütz. He was, in 2000 as chief conductor of the Orchestra Camerata Italiana the youngest chief conductor in Europe, a position he left in 2013. From 2013 to 2015 he worked as a conductor at the Opera Wrocławska in Wrocław, in the season 2016/17 worked as a conductor at the Opera Poznań. Matthias Manasi was appointed music director and chief conductor of the Nickel City Opera in Buffalo, NY in 2017.

As a sought-after concert conductor, he has performed with important orchestras such as the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Staatsorchester Stuttgart, Vantaa Symphony Orchestra Helsinki, SWR Symphonieorchester, Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra, Staatsorchester Braunschweig, Staatsorchester Kassel, Niedersächsisches Staatsorchester Hannover, Oldenburgisches Staatsorchester, Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin, Slovak Sinfonietta, Orchestra Sinfonica di Roma, Romanian National Radio Orchestra Bucharest, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Selangor Symphony Orchestra, Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra, Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen, the Milan orchestra 'I Solisti di Milano', the Nürnberger Symphoniker, Liepāja Symphony Orchestra, and with the Wiener Mozart Orchester at the Wiener Musikverein. Future engagements will bring him, among others, to the Prague Philharmonia, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

In recent years, he has appeared at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw, the Opera Wrocławska, the Leipzig Opera, the Opéra de Marseille, the Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Astana Opera, the Staatsoper Stuttgart, the Staatstheater Braunschweig, the Staatstheater Kassel, the Staatsoper Hannover, the Theater Bremen, the Opernhaus Halle, the State Opera Rousse and the Stadttheater Klagenfurt.

Matthias Manasi recently conducted at the Poznań Opera (Anna Karenina, Figaro Gets a Divorce, Eugen Onegin, Boris Godunow, Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Die Fledermaus, Halka, Carmen), at the Opera Wrocławska (Angels in America, Samson et Dalila, I Pagliacci, Cavalleria rusticana, Madama Butterfly, Paradise lost, Król Roger, Hagith, Der Rosenkavalier, Die Frau ohne Schatten, Parsifal, Der fliegende Holländer, Macbeth, Falstaff, La Traviata, Rigoletto, Giovanna d'Arco, Lucia di Lammermoor, L'elisir d'amore, Così fan tutte, Straszny dwór, Halka, Les pêcheurs de perles, Carmen, Chopin), at the Theater Bremen (Der fliegende Holländer), at the Oper Halle (Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny), at the State Opera Rousse (Carmen), at the Stadttheater Klagenfurt (Lulu) and at the Opera Leipzig (Das Liebesverbot).

In operatic literature, his range extends to Penderecki's Paradise Lost, Peter Eötvös' Angels in America and Schönberg's Moses and Aron, Hans Werner Henze's The Prince of Homburg and Marc-Aurel Floros' A Bad Man's Life.

Matthias Manasi has recorded numerous works for radio, television and is featured as conductor on commercial recordings for various labels. Most recently on April 7, 2023, his new CD with Mozart's Symphonies nos. 34, 35 & 36 with the Slovak Sinfonietta was released on the label Hänssler Classic.