The Adaptavist Group Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Cloud Solutions Award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlassian announced today that The Adaptavist Group has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Cloud Solutions for its outstanding contribution and achievements on behalf of Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

The Adaptavist Group was one of 28 global partner recipients honoured in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for its continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

"Our partners are industry leaders and playing an instrumental role in our customers' ongoing success. We are thrilled to recognize some of our top partners by celebrating award finalists this year. These partners continue to provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services across the globe," said Ko Mistry, Head of Global Channels.

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel–today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world's most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, Slack, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients' day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

