Connected Logistics Market to Surpass USD 41.51 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Digital Transformation
Research by SNS Insider Reveals Tremendous Growth Potential and Technological Advancements in Connected Logistics.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Connected Logistics Market valued at USD 28.12 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 41.51 billion by 2030. With a compound annual growth rate of 4.99% expected from 2023 to 2030, the market is poised for substantial expansion.
Market Report Scope:
Connecting logistics has evolved into a customer-centric activity, leveraging data sharing among supply chain partners. Utilizing a network that integrates communication networks, cloud platforms, and the Internet of Things (IoT), connected logistics enhances visibility into order processing, financial transactions, and various logistical processes. Factors contributing to market growth include technological advances and the increasing consumer inclination toward online shopping. The demand is further propelled by integrated, interoperable, secure, and accessible logistics systems.
Major Key Players Included are:
NEC Corporation, Cisco System Inc, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, HCL Technology Limited, Infosys Limited, Honeywell International Inc, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Siemens and other players.
Market Analysis:
The Connected Logistics Market is undergoing a transformative surge, propelled by technological innovations and evolving consumer preferences. Revolutionizing the logistical landscape, connected logistics facilitates a customer-centric approach by fostering data-sharing among supply chain partners. Key factors driving this expansion include advancements in technology and an escalating consumer shift toward online shopping. The increasing availability of highly interoperable, secure, and accessible integrated logistics systems further stimulates demand. Notably, the Internet of Things (IoT) assumes a pivotal role, enabling seamless communication between devices and assets. Sensors, monitoring critical parameters during transit, ensure the quality and condition of goods, particularly crucial for industries dealing with pharmaceuticals and perishable goods.
Segment Analysis:
The hardware segment, encompassing RFID tags, sensors, communication equipment, and tracking devices, commands a dominant market share and anticipates the fastest compound annual growth rate. Sensors, integral for asset tracking, notably contribute to this segment's prominence. Within transportation modes, the road segment takes the lead, driven by last-mile deliveries and increasing demand for long-distance truck transport, bolstered by substantial government support. Lastly, the retail and e-commerce vertical emerges as the dominant force, relying on tailored connected logistics solutions to enhance reliability and meet the evolving demands of a rapidly advancing market.
By Component
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
By Transportation Mode
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Waterways
By Vertical
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail & E-commerce
- Energy
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Key Regional Development:
North America dominates the market, thanks to highly developed infrastructure, especially in rail and road connections. The United States is projected to maintain its dominance due to advanced technology deployment, increased working capital, and a thriving e-commerce sector. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate, driven by technological progress in transport, increased investment in megacities, and the rapid development of online shopping and manufacturing.
Key Takeaways for Connected Logistics Market Study:
- The fusion of IoT, blockchain, and 5G is revolutionizing connected logistics, enhancing efficiency and reliability.
- North America leads in infrastructure development, while the Asia Pacific experiences the highest growth rate, driven by technological progress and online commerce expansion.
Recent Developments:
- To support long-term growth plans, Mahindra Logistics shifts to a build-to-suit (BTS) model, emphasizing efficiency and improved results.
- Ashok Leyland secures a substantial order for 1560 vehicles from VRL Logistics, contributing to fleet expansion and increased efficiency.
