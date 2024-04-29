Retort Packaging Market Set to Exceed USD 5.16 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Unmatched Preservation Capabilities
New SNS Insider research unveils insights into Retort Packaging, shaping the future of food preservation strategies.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report unravels compelling insights into the Retort Packaging Market showcasing its substantial growth potential driven by factors such as the increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food and a heightened emphasis on food safety and hygiene. With a market valuation of USD 3.52 billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach USD 5.16 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%.
Market Report Scope
In recent years, the Retort Packaging Market has witnessed remarkable growth, attributed to the exceptional properties of retort packaging that can withstand high temperatures and pressures. This packaging form is particularly suitable for sterilizing and preserving organic food and beverages, gaining popularity for its ability to extend product shelf life while preserving nutritional value and taste.
The surge in the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food is a key driver of the retort packaging market. With evolving lifestyles and busy schedules, consumers seek quick and easy meal solutions without compromising on quality. Retort packaging provides a solution with a long shelf life, eliminating the need for refrigeration, making it ideal for various food products such as soups, sauces, instant meals, and pet foods.
Major Key Players Included are:
Sonoco Products Company, Amcor PLC, Clondalkin Group, ProAmpac, Mondi, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Group, Constantia Flexibles, Winpak Limited, Clifton Packaging Group Limited and other players.
Market Analysis
Retort packaging, involving the hermetic sealing and pressurized steam treatment of non-sterilized products, has seen increased demand, especially for products without preservatives. With governments taking decisive steps to ban single-use plastics and non-biodegradable packaging due to environmental concerns, retort packaging emerges as a sustainable alternative. The ban on plastic bags underscores the urgency to address the environmental impact of different packaging types.
Growing awareness of food safety and hygiene has further boosted the adoption of retort packaging. The sterilization process ensures products are free of harmful bacteria and microorganisms, reducing the risk of foodborne illness. This aspect has gained prominence following food contamination incidents, making safe packaging solutions a priority for manufacturers and consumers alike.
Segment Analysis
Pouches dominate the retort packaging market based on packaging type, owing to their durability and suitability for the food and beverage industry. Retort pouches, being lightweight and space-efficient, offer advantages such as replacing traditional tin cans. In terms of applications, the Food and Beverages segment holds the largest market share, driven by retort packaging's transformative impact on the availability of seasonal food products year-round.
By Raw Material
- PET
- Paper & Paperboards
- Aluminium Foil
- Polypropylene
- Polyester
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Cartons
- Pouches
- Trays
- Others
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Key Regional Development
The Asia-Pacific region has become a pivotal market for retort packaging, propelled by the rapid expansion of the food and beverage industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and changing consumption habits create a favorable environment for the adoption of retort packaging solutions. North America and Europe also gain significant market share due to the demand for prepared foods and the presence of established food processing companies.
Key Takeaways:
- The Retort Packaging Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food and heightened food safety awareness.
- Pouches emerge as the dominant packaging type, offering durability and space efficiency, while the Food and Beverages segment leads in application diversity.
- The Asia-Pacific region stands out as a key market, witnessing rapid growth in the food and beverage industry.
Recent Developments:
- ProAmpac introduces ProActive PCR RetortPCR pouches containing postconsumer recycled materials, aligning with circular economy goals.
- Mars Petcare utilizes Polypropylene from Advanced Recycling for Sheba brand wet cat food packets, ensuring both hygienic and durable packaging.
