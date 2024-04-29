Board Chair Chris Bridges-Taylor Awarded the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Risk Governance®
Chris brings thoughtful wisdom to strategic discussions and resiliency. Her insights from experience and study are highly valuable and impactful. She is and will be a valued member of any board.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Chris Bridges-Taylor of Brisbane, Queensland, in Australia.
Chris is a board member of B&R Enclosures, Australia’s largest manufacturer of enclosures, racks, cabinets, and switchboard building systems. Until 2020, she served as the company’s general manager. Chris serves as the chair of Bridges Capital Ventures, the deputy chair of LiXiA, a company that uses infrastructure, IoT, and data insights for real-time flood situational awareness and is a director of Industry Capability Network (ICN), is a procurement platform and business network that introduces Australian and New Zealand companies to the supply chains of major projects. She is an industry advisor to the University of Queensland’s School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering, where she is also an adjunct professor. Chris earned her BE in Electrical, along with her MBA from the University of Adelaide, graduated from the Harvard Business School Owner/President Management Program, and recently, the Women on Boards program, and is a member of WomenExecs on Boards. Chris recently became the first person in Australia to earn the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® as well.
“In my interactions with Chris, she brings a thoughtful wisdom to strategic discussions and resiliency," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her insights from experience and study are highly valuable and impactful. She’ll is and will be a valued member of any board."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“I highly recommend the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance® course to anyone committed to their organization's long-term success,” said Ms. Bridges-Taylor. Designed by seasoned risk management professionals, this course understands that "Opportunity, uncertainty, and volatility are not in retreat."
It offers a robust curriculum that tackles essential risk management components crucial in today's complex business environments. The engaging lessons provide practical insights and tools that are applicable across various settings. Moreover, it seamlessly integrates strategy, positive risk governance, and trust as fundamental elements that help organizations achieve their goals and fulfill their mission,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®