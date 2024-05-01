Baton Health Signals Movement Toward Instant Healthcare Credentialing With Universal Primary Source
Baton Renders Outdated, Error-Prone Credentialing Processes Obsolete; Slashes Credentialing Overhead Costs and Reduces Verification to (Mili)seconds
For health delivery organizations, bottlenecks in licensing and credentialing can significantly impact staffing costs and overall revenue.”NEW YORK, NY, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark development for the antiquated healthcare credentialing field, Baton Health has unveiled its Universal Primary Source, putting hundreds of primary source databases at users fingertips. Initially launched in beta, Baton Health's platform has rapidly gained traction, amassing more than 30 organizations as clients and early adopters; showcasing its transformative potential in healthcare credentialing. The launch is the first step in reducing verification times from hours or days to mere seconds, and has already demonstrated potential for cutting overhead costs on some teams by as much as 75%.
— Baton Health CEO and Founder Robert Coombs
Baton Health's state-of-the-art platform eliminates the process of repetitive manual data entry, and instead provides instant, accurate access to comprehensive data from an extensive network of state, federal, and specialty databases. For physicians, hospitals, health systems, payors, and Credential Verification Organizations (CVOs), this approach results in a massive reduction in costs, time, and liability resulting from inaccurate data.
The company's pioneering efforts are highlighted through initial collaborations across a range of use cases including Mocingbird, The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, Amwell, and Brevard Health Alliance, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Florida. In 2023, Baton introduced a free National Credentialing Directory, quickly attracting over 350 users ranging from small practices to large health networks.
"I've built and grown credentialing teams and the challenge has always been how to scale manual data entry efficiently. It’s costly, error prone, and requires large teams," said Robert Coombs, Baton Health Founder and CEO. “While other healthcare sectors have innovated, licensing and credentialing teams have been left behind. We’re here to deliver long-needed support by offering a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that actually makes their lives easier.”
Baton’s Universal Primary Source accurately identifies and returns every license, for every state, for every practitioner via a single query. Baton eliminates errors stemming from manual data entry, shortens verification timelines by up to 98%, and facilitates seamless access to data from a federated network of hundreds of primary sources all with a 5 minute implementation, no minimum engagement, and no contractual obligations.
"At Mocingbird, our dedication to accuracy is fundamental to our operations. Having verified license data from all primary sources through Baton reinforces this commitment, enabling us to streamline compliance management for our clients,” said Ian Madom, MD, CEO of Mocingbird. “Our collaboration enhances our ability to deliver a comprehensive compliance solution, empowering healthcare professionals to navigate regulatory requirements with confidence and ease."
Healthcare credentialing has long been a cumbersome, outdated process that significantly hinders the swift delivery of quality healthcare. This inefficient workflow can span from two to six months, sidelining practitioners while costing practices upwards of $200,000 per month per practitioner in lost revenue due to delayed credentialing. [1] A staggering 85% of credentialing applications contain errors or omissions, and 30% of these mistakes are serious enough to require corrective follow-up with practitioners. [2]
“For health delivery organizations, bottlenecks in licensing and credentialing can significantly impact staffing costs and overall revenue,” said Fawad Butt, former Chief Data Officer for United Healthcare and Kaiser Permanente and Baton Health Advisor. “By providing a tool that enables quick primary source verification, Baton Health enables teams to eliminate the most manual part of this process making the experience faster, more accurate, and overall better for practitioners and credentialing teams alike.”
Baton employs a consumption-based pricing model, leveling the playing field for independent practices and large enterprises alike. Baton is expanding availability for beta users, bringing organizations off of the waitlist on a first come, first served basis and will open up to general availability in the coming months.
About Baton Health
Baton Health is building the first Universal Primary Source for credentialing, leading a paradigm shift in healthcare licensing, credentialing, and payer enrollment. Baton brings fragmented provider information into one place to make primary source verification lightning fast. Baton delivers instantaneous access to precise, up-to-date information gathered from hundreds of state, federal, and specialty databases and boards, empowering medical staff professionals and provider data management teams to achieve their highest potential. For more information, visit https://www.batonhealth.com/.
About Redesign Health
Redesign Health is an innovation platform serving healthcare founders, investors, and industry partners. They provide the tools, capital, people, and technology to develop scalable business models and bring them to market faster than ever before. The Redesign platform offers access to a rich ecosystem of healthcare experts, research capabilities, and technical infrastructure. Since 2018, over 60 companies have been built from the ground up, reaching more than 15M people across the care continuum. For more information, visit https://www.redesignhealth.com/.
